Complaints Investigator
2024-01-22
Job Description
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide working with these products, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics.
The job
Complaint investigator is a key role in the R&D organization. In this role your work will have a direct impact on our Mission to make the world healthier cleaner and safer by helping our customers to provide test results for the patients. You will work cross functionally with Quality Assurance, Marketing and our development engineers at R&D. In this role you'll manage complaints related to PhadiaTM systems. Which means that you will acquire a deep understanding of how the hardware, software, and assay interact and the interfaces between them. You would also have a chance to solve challenging technical issues and an opportunity to really make a difference.
What will you do?
In this role you would have a chance to gain good understanding of our products and to develop a large network internally within the company.
The role consists of investigations of complaints to identify possible problems with the products and what possible consequences there could be for the customers.
Work with analysis of data from our instrument systems to find out if test results have been affected by technical issues in our products.
Work with root cause investigations to understand the origin of these technical problems.
Transfer of knowledge gained from root cause investigation to assure that we avoid similar problems in the future.
Document the investigations and the conclusions.
What do you need?
Education
Master's degree in relevant engineering field and/or quality. Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Mechanics can be relevant field if you have the interest in understanding how the complete system of hardware, software and the immunoassay work together.
Knowledge, skills and abilities
To succeed in this role, you would need good knowledge and a strong interest for technology to drive technical investigations with the support of our development engineers.
Analytic thinking, problem solving and curiosity to be successful in investigations and root cause analysis.
Basic knowledge of quality work is necessary as well as experience from writing reports that are to be read by a wide range of readers.
Your ability to cooperate and actively pursue information and knowledge are essential tools for success.
Experience from complex products that preferably contained hardware, software, and biological assay.
Experience from complaint and/or CAPA processes.
Experience from the life science business or any other highly regulated industry is meriting.
The work is performed in an international environment and all documentation is in English, hence good knowledge in English is important.
As a systematic and careful person you would understand the importance of documentation and traceability of your work.
Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com
Please send in your application, including a cover letter, CV (in one document) in English. Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found.
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age on, or other non-disability related technical issues will not receive a response.
