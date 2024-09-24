.Net Developer
Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rebtel Networks AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Global migration is a 21st-century reality: Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, finding love, or looking to experience new cultures, people are now living side by side in a new way. At Rebtel, we believe in tearing down borders - from the geographical borders that complicate international communication and money transfers to the cultural borders that keep people divided. We're on a mission to build products serving the 2 billion modern internationals of the world. We offer work, communication, and remittance services for anyone that has crossed a border:
Our team mirrors our global audience: we are a diverse team of people from 18 different countries that get together everyday - and we'd love for you to join us. Do you have what it takes?
Rebtel is looking for a .Net Developer
About Rebtel .Net development
The work is well structured without being stifling. We use an agile workflow to handle day to day tasks. We also practice code review as it's an excellent way to spread knowledge and to keep code quality high. You will find tasks that are demanding and will trigger your creativity.
In an application as complex as Rebtel, refactoring is important to keep the code base clean. A healthy portion of time is dedicated to this. The Back-End development team is up to date with development best practises and software patterns. We have quick communication channels between teams and have regular hackathons.
Rebtel is looking for a .net developer to join its team that is building new products and services in a modern ecosystem (.NET Core, GRPC, AKS) and maintaining/porting legacy applications (.NET Framework, WCF)
About you and your responsibilities
We're looking for a developer who we can learn from and help us take our app to the next level.
We love to share the knowledge we have and to learn new things from you.
You have keen interest in architecture: how to build complex applications that are maintainable.
As a developer your role will actively contributing towards architectural decisions. You will discuss technical solutions with the rest of the team and act as an inspiration to keep the code base clean.
You are interested in problem solving and enjoy finding the simplest possible solution to complex problems.
You take pride in the quality of your work; you cover the edge cases and write tests for the most critical components.
You work well with teams, even in areas besides Web development, but are also capable of performing as a sole developer in your area
Requirements
Experience with .Net Core, .Net framework, and related technologies (WCF, ASP.NET)
Sound knowledge of SQL and database concepts (MSSQL, Redgate Ready roll deployment)
Experience with devops and deployment tools (GIT, Azure Devops, Teamcity, Octopus)
Experience with application containerization using Kubernetes
Experience developing and integrating with REST APIs
Excellent communication skills in English
Bonus points
Knowledge of Azure concepts and components (application gateways, load balancers)
Experience with distributed application architecture and IPC using RabbitMQ and/or GRPC
Experience working with cross functional teams on mature products with many users
Experience building new products with an eye on maintainability and scalability
Knowledge of browser-specific nuances and layout engines
Experience with payment platforms, FinTech or Banking
Ideal candidate
3+ years full-time professional experience (i.e., 6k+ hours)
Committed to writing structured, clean, and testable code
Raise the level of everyone around you
Happy hacking on new technology, loves R&D
Always curious, always learning
Vision for product development and for how a code base evolves
A pleasure to work with
We are Rebtel. People from all around the world, as of now 18 countries and more to come. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-23 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rebtel Networks AB
(org.nr 556680-3622) Jobbnummer
8918687