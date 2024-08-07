.Net Developer
Matsmart is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
Working at Matsmart, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
Matsmart has a modern e-commerce architecture built on a headless e-commerce platform connected to our custom-developed core middleware hosted in Azure using .NET Core with C#. You'll join the Purchase to Pricing (P2P) team, responsible for the middleware, currently consisting of 3 .NET developers, reporting to the team's Engineering Manager.We believe in a decoupled microservices architecture, and we use Azure App Services behind our API gateway to access all the internal .NET Core resources. We use SQL Server to persist data and Cosmos DB as a cache.
A key part in our backend is our proprietary purpose-built order management system (OMS), serving our internal friends working with e.g. Purchasing and Support.
Our tech organization is a growing team of tech enthusiasts, and every member of the team plays a crucial role in our success story. We're organized in cross-functional product teams, each with their own focus on a particular part of the value stream. In our tech team, you will get challenged and feel that you are making a difference. If you are passionate about tech, want to make an impact, and have fun along the way, you might fit in our team.
What you'll do as .NET developerAs a .NET Developer at Matsmart, you will be part of driving a positive change, fighting food waste, and reducing our climate footprint.
Since we are scaling up our platform to handle new markets and an increased amount of customers, we offer you an exciting role filled with responsibility and variety. Your main responsibilities will be to:
Continue to plan, design and develop the Matsmart global platform for existing and new markets (C# / Sql Server / Azure)
Keep the systems up and running, make sure they run smoothly day-to-day
Write high-quality code and do code-reviews with the team
Use your understanding of our business goals to create solid and high-quality solutions inline with our long-term strategy
Be a key player in building a strong team with high-quality output and create a culture of innovation
To be successful in this role, we believe you
Have solid experience developing systems in Microsoft .NET using Sql Server
Have experience from SQL- and NoSQL databases and message brokers, such as SQL Server, CosmosDB and RabbitMQ
Have built systems in Microsoft Azure, have used Azure DevOps or GitHub for CI/CD and can find your way around hosting these services
Have good understanding of writing unit tests
Have experience or a strong interest to work with complex business logic with high performance and scalability requirements
Like to have fun at work and have a customer-centric mindset
Are unafraid to speak your mind
Are humble and highly collaborative
Don't always wait for direction
Also, it's a plus if you
Have interest in or experience from frontend development, and a fundamental understanding of HTML, CSS, Blazor and/or JavaScript concepts
Have E-commerce and/or retail experience
What we offer
Matsmart offers a social and energizing workplace where creativity and ideas are more than welcome and appreciated. We like to explore, and encourage testing and learning, taking ownership and action. We strongly value collaboration and showing we care for one another. We win and lose together as one team.
Matsmart is growing. This means we offer being part of an exciting journey where we grow in terms of teams, new markets, new products and the development of the platform. Together we are building a successful and unique e-commerce company that is contributing to a more sustainable world. Ersättning
