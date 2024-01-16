.NET Developer
Beyond Tech AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beyond Tech AB i Stockholm
Beyond Tech AB is looking for multiple Senior .NET Developers to join our IT department and build functional applications and websites.
Senior .NET Developer responsibilities include participating in the entire software development life cycle, debugging applications and configuring existing systems. If you're equally happy to roll up your sleeves to write code and review other team members' work, we'd like to meet you.
Ultimately, you'll use your expertise in the .NET framework to help us deploy high-quality applications.
Responsibilities:
Analyze system requirements and prioritize tasks
Write clean, testable code using .NET programming languages
Develop technical specifications and architecture
Test and debug various .NET applications
Review and refactor code
Deploy fully functional applications
Upgrade existing programs
Support junior developers' work
Document development and operational procedures
Requirements and skills:
Work experience as a .NET Developer
Proficiency in building web-based applications
In-depth knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (like C# and Visual Basic .NET)
Familiarity with agile environments
Troubleshooting abilities
Good communication skills
If you think you are fit, please apply. If you have any questions, please reach out to anu@beyondtech.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
E-post: anu@beyondtech.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Tech AB
(org.nr 559325-3023), https://www.beyondtech.se/
Jakobsbergsgatan 22, 11144 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8396829