AnoxKaldnes are looking for a Business Development Manager
2024-01-17
Company Description
You bring your passion and drive for business development, experience in B2B-sales, and curiosity for technical solutions. We will give you the opportunity to work in a global sales organisation and within a dedicated and specialised company, -AnoxKaldnes. If you are committed to the environment? Join AnoxKaldnes and Veolia!
What does AnoxKaldnes do? We are experts in biological water treatment and are a research-intensive company with headquarters in Lund. Here we are 35 colleagues from many different countries, who work together to develop and provide a process solution that is used in water purification in industries and municipalities. This means that we conduct trials in our lab in Lund, that we run pilot projects on site at our customers' sites and deliver full-scale facilities to customers all over the world.
AnoxKaldes has existed for more than 30 years and is part of Veolia Water Technologies, which is a world-leading company in water treatment. Veolia Water Technologies AB in Sweden consists of AnoxKaldnes and Hydrotech and has a total of approximately 110 employees.
Job Description
We are now looking for a Business Development Manager - responsible for the Middle East.
Your mission will be to develop the market through sales activities via our network of Business Units within Veolia Water Technologies. You can look forward to a senior position where you get to drive your own activities and ample opportunity to grow and develop.
You will be part of our sales team and have close cooperation with your colleagues in the team as well as the colleagues responsible for process design. Your overall responsibility is to develop and maintain relationships with local VWT sales teams to grow AnoxKaldnes business across all wastewater markets, especially municipal and O&G. The position does not include responsibility for employees.
A few more tasks:
• Responsibility for and developing the business plan and identifying future potential customers within your market.
• Identify, build and maintain strong relationships with existing and potential customers.
• Responsibility for identifying possible projects as well as leading and running tender and quotation work.
• Collaborate with the process team, R&D and others within AnoxKaldnes and Veolia for the best technical solution for the customer
• Contribute to market activities such as fairs, exhibitions, case studies, presentations, etc.
Qualifications
What is required to succeed in the role of Technical Sales Manager
We are looking for someone who has several years of experience working with technical solutions for water treatment or other experience that is relevant to the role. Perhaps you have worked as a process engineer but have developed more along a commercial profile? Or you have experience from a commercial role and with your engineering background you have a great understanding and interest in technology, preferably wastewater treatment.
To be successful in this position, we expect you to be goal-oriented, bring a lot of power of initiative, and have the ability to gain the trust of the people you communicate with, at the same time as you are unprestigious. We believe that you thrive in an independent role with both customer contact and technology focus.
The role requires:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in chemistry, technical biology, environmental technology, ecosystem technology, mechanical engineering or similar education or equivalent experience.
Experience and/or knowledge in sewage treatment and preferably with experience in process design.
Very good speaking and writing skills in English.
Experience from sales roles, preferable from the water industry.
Driver's licence
Travelling is expected to visit all VWT offices within the area, to exhibitions and customer meetings. You will travel approx 25% of your working time.
Additional Information
We offer you the opportunity to join a Group whose goal is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation!
What are the advantages of joining us?
Be part of a forward-thinking collaborative team who will focus on your future career and development both locally and internationally
Possibility to be part of exciting projects outside of your daily work/ scope for your company
We are committed to ensure you have the best experience possible
Veolia is committed to a global social pact for its employees in all its geographic regions.
Here at Veolia Water Technologies, we know that some applicants don't apply unless they think they tick all the boxes - but we are saying don't worry! We would much rather see your application than risk missing out on your potential!
Send in your CV and personal letter as soon as you have the opportunity as selection is ongoing. The last day to apply is 28th of January
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28
E-post: careers.se@veolia.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Veolia Water Technologies AB
