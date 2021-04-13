.Net / Cloud Architect to H&M Group - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-13Job DescriptionAre you passionate about modern tech and cloud solutions? Great! We are looking for several .Net / Cloud Architects to create state-of-the-art solutions on a global scale. Sounds exciting? Apply!As an Architect, you will design, develop, and support throughout the product lifecycle. But in this role, you will also have the opportunity to build new experiences, improve existing products and be a driver in transforming our tech landscape. Actively seeking ways to shift its design into a cloud enabling microservices architecture. You will work hands-on, but also be the guiding star in creating innovative and sustainable solutions. Do you want to know more about what it is like to work with .Net at H&M Group? Click here.Our goal is that H&M Group will run entirely in the cloud. We are on quite the cloud migration journey and therefore we need you to join that journey and be a part of H&M Group, where fashion, design, customer value, tech and data are in our DNA.What you 'll bringYour passion and know-how in .Net and Azure cloud technologies will help you create the vision and find the way forward with value-driven development. You will use an experimental mindset to apply leading software development practices to improve processes and create modern and scalable solution designs which adds value to our customers. At the same time, you will be a part of a fun, inclusive and healthy work environment.Are we describing you?Excellent programming skills in C# .NETStrong experience of designing and developing APIs, microservices, and system integration architectureExperience in Cloud, CI/CD, containerization and test automationDriven and curious with the passion to learnHave leadership experienceLeadership?In this role there is also a possibility to join as a Competence Lead. Being a Competence Lead means that you have a dual focus, including both staff responsibility and contributing operationally within your product team. If this is of interest, let us know in your application!Additional InformationThis is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden. We will review and interview on-going so please apply as soon as possible.About usThe H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. We continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. We explore new ways of working, have a customer focused mindset, embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.Join our Journey!2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc ABÅrstaängsvägen 1311775 STOCKHOLM5688614