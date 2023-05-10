MYP Spanish Teacher / Student Support
Älmhult Municipality is in an expansive phase of development, and its population is growing like never before. We need employees who are committed to making an active contribution to the development of the municipality. Älmhult combines the advantages of a small town with a unique international atmosphere. It is easy to live here and most things are close by. Good communications make commuting easy.
IKEA has a strong hold in Älmhult and contributes a lot to our school when it comes to funding, but also in other interesting collaborations eg. through the Kids Lab, where students can support in their new designs.
The International School of Älmhult is a warm, friendly and welcoming school. We are truly international in many senses. There are 56 different nationalities and backgrounds represented amongst our students. We also strive to employ a diverse community of teachers. This year we can boast teachers coming from 36 different countries. We are an IB school, which means that we are progressive and work to develop the skills for the 21st century and prepare our students for an ever-changing world.
ISÄ is a member of a newly founded Playful schools leadership network, as a pioneer school, that strives to inspire and to become more playful. In our teacher collaborations the next year's focus will be teacher inquiries connected to various learning needs.
The school has developed and grown over the past five years, so we now have around 500 students. In 2017, we moved into our new home: a modern and eco-friendly building, with a lot of open space and light.
WORK TASKS
For your role as a Spanish teacher, you will teach MYP classes (students age 11 - 16 years). You will work alongside your colleagues and undertake all teaching responsibilities as outlined by the IB curriculum documents and the International School of Älmhult. As a teacher you are responsible for completing the documentation needed.
For the student support role the key responsibilities of the job includes providing support to a specific child, or all children in the class on an individual, class or small group basis. Giving extra help to children with special needs or those for whom English is not their first language as well as working side-by-side with the class teacher to plan for class activities are also important tasks. Carrying out specific tasks set by the main teacher to help assist and support students and helping to create a safe environment for children to learn.
The job may also include:
• Helping to develop programmes of learning activities and adapting appropriate materials
• Motivating and encouraging pupils
• attending collaborative meetings
• Helping with school events, trips and activities
• Do administrative tasks
• Support teachers in managing class behaviour
• Help to prepare learning resources or activities
• Supervising students, monitoring them during break and lunchtime to ensure safety at all times
QUALIFICATIONS
The successful applicant will have an appropriate level of education and must be a flexible member of a team and be able to respond to the needs of a vibrant, dynamic workplace. Previous experience of working with children is essential.
The applicant must furthermore be flexible member of a team and able to respond to the needs of a vibrant, dynamic workplace. You must be excited by the development of the school and be able to think independently to make good decisions. Our school is multicultural, and you must have an interest in working in an international environment with different cultures. Collaboration is a key word in our school. IB experience is an advantage, but not a must.
We are looking for a someone who takes action and can model good strategies, when it comes to seeing the good in the students, knowing the power of words and modelling how to set boundaries and managing student behaviors as well as build positive relationships.
Additionally, our language of instruction is English, therefore the applicant must have a good command of spoken and written English.
OTHER
Before employment, a copy of your criminal record is required.
