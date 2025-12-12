Mvno Architect
2025-12-12
Join Telavox as MVNO Architect Are you a strategic, end-to-end technology leader who thrives on designing and steering complex technical ecosystems? Can you bridge the gap between high-level business goals and the intricate details of a full mobile network? At Telavox, we are on a mission to build and operate the next generation of independent mobile services, and we are looking for an architect to build our technical foundation.
Our solution architects do not just manage diagrams or oversee a single domain. They own the complete, end-to-end technical strategy. They are the central technical authorities who understand and steer every component, from the 5G core and BSS/OSS stacks to the MNO integrations and the roaming landscape. If you want to build and own the entire technical landscape of a full MVNO, this is the role for you!
About the jobYou will join our small team of solution architects that together define and drive the complete technical vision and solution design for our full MVNO platform. Together, you will be responsible for ensuring all components, from our independent core network to our billing systems and value-added services, are seamlessly integrated, scalable, and future-proof. where you will focus on the core network. You will work closely with engineering, operations, and business leaders to translate strategic goals into a tangible, resilient architecture.
Telavox operates full MVNO networks across different countries, alongside several light MVNO:s and numerous fixed network deployments, building an integrated and expanding experience for our customers. You will join at a critical moment as we scale our platform and increase our user base, giving you a unique opportunity to make foundational decisions that will shape the future of our service.
Your day-to-day work may include:
Defining and owning the end-to-end solution architecture and long-term technology roadmap.
Steering technical decisions across all MVNO domains with focus on: Core Network (2/3/4/5G), Infrastructure, MNO integration, and Roaming
Leading the technical engagement with our host MNO partners, defining integration strategies, and ensuring regulatory compliance.
Evaluating, selecting and managing our key technology vendors (e.g., Core, Roaming, SIM providers).
Setting security standards, creating comprehensive documentation, and upholding established architecture principles.
Breaking down product and architectural needs into implementable requirements that can be planned by development teams and vendors
Cooperating closely to our operations and support in a feedback loop to secure an outstanding Customer Experience
Serving as the final escalation point for complex, cross-domain technical challenges.
Mentoring engineering teams and providing strategic technical governance.
Telavox stands out as a flexible and dynamic workplace, with a modern and agile culture that encourages new ideas and collaboration. I'm inspired by the innovative environment and the opportunity to contribute, grow, and make a meaningful impact.
This role is based at our office in Malmö or in Stockholm.
About youYou are a proactive, strategic architect who sees the "big picture." You thrive in complex, fast-moving technical environments and enjoy owning the complete solution. You are a natural leader and communicator who knows how to build trust with both deeply technical engineers and non-technical business leaders. You can navigate ambiguity and make high-impact decisions, translating a high-level vision into a concrete, workable system.
Key skills and experience we are looking for:
6-8+ years of experience in telecommunications (senior architect role within an MNO, MVNO, or MVNE/A)
Proven, hands-on experience designing or steering the architecture of a full MVNO.
Expert-level knowledge of 4G/5G mobile core network components (HSS/HLR, PGW, MME, 5GC functions).
Good understanding of BSS/OSS stacks, particularly Online Charging Systems (OCS), billing, and provisioning.
Demonstrable experience with integrations, SIM/eSIM lifecycles, and value-added services (SMSC, Voicemail, etc.).
Strong ownership and strategic vision, outcome focus. Not only technical specification driven
Exceptional ability to communicate complex technical concepts to all stakeholders.
A drive to share and teach your knowledge to the rest of the organization
Join us at Telavox
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. As a digital mobile operator, we develop and own our all-in-one communication platform, which integrates telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centers, giving businesses a smarter way to connect.
Today, we're a thriving company with 1.9 billion SEK in revenue and 500+ Telavoxers across nine countries. We embrace AI and automation to push the boundaries of business communication.
We offer flexible work options and adaptable hours, giving you the freedom to balance life and career while staying connected to our vibrant Telavox culture.
How to apply!We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
For any questions, feel free to reach out to HR Business Partner Victoria Schmitz at victoria.schmitz@telavox.com
.
