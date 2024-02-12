murare-stensättning
2024-02-12
Jobbjustnu:En hungarian company looking service orientated, trustworthy, skilful people for stone formation, tilinng work for private houses. Our expectation of the candidate is to have practice in this type of work, for exampel: , paving outdoors, garden path with stone pavement, terrace construction, fence construction. Apply only if on days when there is no masonry work, you are willing to do some other work around the house.The working language is English, Swedish and/or Hungarian. Understanding the Swedish language proficiency is beneficial.
If you have an own car you can use it, we can pay reimbursements.
If you want to apply for the job please write about yourself, and put in it a photo:info@vivapartners.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13
E-post: info@vivapartners.se
