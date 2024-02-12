Strategic Talent Acquisition Lead Electromobility at Volvo Group
Volvo Business Services AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
You will be an important part of Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We provide state-of-the-art research, engineering, product planning and project execution to final delivery of complete products and support the products in the aftermarket.
As the Strategic Talent Acquisition Lead for Electromobility, you will play a critical role in shaping our organization's future by identifying, attracting, and retaining top talent. You will be responsible for setting the talent acquisition strategy for Electromobility, working closely with senior leadership to align recruitment efforts with our company's growth goals.
Your collaboration extends to fellow Talent Acquisition leaders, as you engage with stakeholders within the People & Culture division at GTT, contributing significantly to the formulation and execution of the overarching People Strategy. Drawing insights from benchmarking trends in Employer Branding and Talent Management, you will apply these learnings to drive progress within Electromobility. By having a strong background in global recruitment and knowing how to attract talents to Sweden, you can initiate campaigns to ensure a global awareness. Your keen grasp of the business landscape, coupled with your ability to translate these insights into actionable strategies within our business and people & culture framework, will be the key to your success in this role.
The role:
* Develop and execute a comprehensive talent acquisition strategy that aligns with the company's overall business objectives.
* Partner with business leaders to understand their objectives and challenges, providing HR insights and solutions that support overall business goals.
* Act as a strategic advisor, influencing decisions and initiatives that impact the organization.
* Foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement within the talent acquisition team to enhance performance.
* Guide and mentor, a team of Talent Partners, ensuring they are equipped to meet hiring goals and maintain high standards of candidate experience.
* Oversee the entire recruitment process, from sourcing and interviewing to offer negotiation and onboarding.
* Stay updated on industry trends and best practices, ensuring our recruitment efforts remain cutting-edge leveraging data and insights.
* You connect talent acquisition with talent management, people growth, competence development and career mobility, with the employee's lifecycle and with workforce planning.
* You are a true speaking partner and support to Electromobility leaders and the People & Culture community within talent acquisition.
What will make you successful in this role:
The ability to think strategically and align HR initiatives with the overall business strategy is crucial. Success in this role involves understanding organizational goals and proactively contributing to their achievement through HR strategies and interventions.
Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, are essential. You have the ability to convey complex HR concepts in a clear and concise manner, fostering open communication between HR, Talent acquisition and the business, mostly done by using data and analytics to inform HR strategies and decisions. The TA Lead should be comfortable interpreting HR metrics, identifying trends, and using data to drive insights and actions.
Building and maintaining effective relationships with business leaders, managers, and employees is key. The Talent Lead must be seen as a trusted advisor who understands the needs of the business and can provide valuable insights and solutions.
The ability to navigate and lead through change is crucial. Managing this role involves helping the organization adapt to changes in strategy, structure, or culture, and supporting managers through transitions.
The business environment is dynamic, and success in this role requires adaptability and flexibility. The Talent Lead should be able to pivot quickly in response to changing business needs and evolving priorities. Staying updated on Talent- trends, legal developments, and industry best practices is essential for maintaining relevance and effectiveness.
Whether through your university education in HR or your equivalent practical experience, your extensive working background in this field adds depth to your expertise. Preferably you have a background as both as a senior recruiter and as an HRBP. We believe that your skills and attributes align perfectly with our vision and mission, and we are excited to welcome you to our team. Together, we can achieve remarkable things.
Work location, People &Culture office in Volvo GTT Lundby, Gothenburg.
Are you curious and have some questions?
Contact VP People & Culture VE & Talent Management, Paula Klang at:paula.klang@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5867-42251687". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Paula Klang 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8464646