Project Manager/Program Manager - Cloud Transformation
2024-02-12
We are now looking for a skilled Cloud Transformation Project Manager. Our client is in a cloud transformation phase where the CIO has established a Cloud Transformation Initiative to enable this journey. Within this initiative, we are now looking for a Project Manager. Consultant needed to customers Group CIO.
We are seeking an experienced and highly motivated Project Manager within Cloud Transformation and strong Change Management experience to join the team. In this role, you will be responsible for leading the Cloud Transformation Initiative project setup in co-operation with Sponsors as well as driving the initiative and scope towards a successful delivery.
You will work closely with existing project managers within the areas of delivery and with the sponsors of the initiative. You are also expected to work with key stakeholders to identify and prioritize important initiatives and activities as well as manage the requirements of Cloud Services. In the Cloud Transformation Initiative you will enable the project managers to deliver according to scope. Expected years of experience: 9-12years
Key Responsibilities
Setting the roadmap and the structure for the Cloud Transformation Initiative
Responsible for aligning the deliverables and plans for all the involved initiatives
Manage the stakeholders, requirements, transformation need and communication with involved parties
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure that cloud transformation initiative roadmap and plans are aligned, anchored and committed
Communicate progress and status updates to our resources, organization, stakeholders and management
Requirements
Bachelor's degree
Extensive experience in leading agile work and SAFe
Experience in business process adherence to requirements and cloud delivery within bank and financial institutions (regulatory organizations)
Experience and understanding of the Cloud service delivery model and organizational requirements of a Cloud Transformation
Experience in Change Management
At least 5 years of experience in Program Management
Excellent communication, collaboration, and leadership skills
Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously
Experience from Cloud Transformation in bank and financial institutions
Speaks and writes Swedish and English fluently
Location and time frame
Utilization: 100%
Start date: 2024-02-ASAP
End date: 2024-08-30
Location: Solna, this role requires 4days onsite work per week
