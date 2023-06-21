Monitoring specialist to Network Techstream
2023-06-21
Are you passionate about developing innovative solutions, thinking outside of the box, and building predictive monitoring for complex and distributed IT systems?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Create new monitoring and observability solutions for the bank's 4 home markets and maintain them.
• Contribute to keeping network monitoring up and running.
• Collaborate with the network engineers to understand the needs and requirements.
• Assist other cross-functional teams in End-To-End monitoring implementation.
• Grow and strengthen yourself and teams' knowledge in our Infrastructure as Code and Cloud implementations within the monitoring area.
What is needed in this role:
• Expert knowledge of Elastic stack and Zabbix.
• An understanding in how to generate value for an organization through the network monitoring, telemetry, and observability.
• Demonstrated coding experience in the following languages: JavaScript and Python.
• Comfortable working with RHEL/CentOS to perform installations, upgrades, and troubleshoot problems for the OS and installed application stacks.
• Knowledge of REST API's.
• Knowledge of Microservices development.
• Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure).
• Higher education in IT field or relevant previous work experience.
• Customer-centric mindset and solid communications skills
• Eagerness to continuous learning and improvement
• Structured and systematic way of working
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
• Proficiency in English, spoken and written
It is an advantage if you have:
• Experience with SQL/NoSQL databases, middleware, and application monitoring.
• Experience with infrastructure configuration as code (Ansible).
• DevOps oriented mindset utilizing CI/CD tools (Jenkins, Azure DevOps).
• Experience with Agile ways of working.
• Experience working in large corporations.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
take part in our transformation journey aiming for redefining, modernizing and to a large extent automating the provisioning of infrastructure services to all Swedbank group, branches, and Savings banks. We will give you a fantastic opportunity to work with an international team of professionals, who lead the development of network solution architecture, automation, and monitoring, maximizing user experience, customer's value, and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.
You will be given a lot of responsibility as well as trust to drive the transformation together with your colleagues based on your individual competence and experience." Ligia Godymirska, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 06.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm, Riga or Vilnius
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Ligia Godymirska, +46 76 135 01 45
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: : Åke Skoglund, +46 8 58 59 02 88
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3300-4900 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4100-6100 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
