Modern Work & Security Finance Manager
Microsoft AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm
2023-12-07
The Modern Work & Security Finance Manager develops, interprets, and implements financial concepts for financial planning, business insights, and accountability. This person performs technical analysis to determine present and future financial performance and to effectively allocate resources to optimize ROI for shareholder return. Additionally, the ideal candidate gathers, analyzes, prepares and summarizes recommendations for financial plans, acquisition activity, trended future requirements and operating forecasts. The Finance Manager will also partner with business and commercial leaders to generate solutions to achieve objectives and drive shareholder return. Lastly, the person will perform economic research and studies in the areas of rates of return, depreciations, working capital requirements, investment opportunities, investment performance and impact of governmental requirements.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Each day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond.
Prioritize
Performs analysis and research of present and future financial performance, financial plans (e.g., expected returns, resource allocation, pricing, investment opportunities), and economic transactions (e.g., customer deals, commercial partnerships, acquisitions).
Assists in the execution of annual business planning and forecasting process. Completes analysis, modeling, and research to support preliminary and adjusted forecast cycles. Partners and solicits insight from business and commercial stakeholders
Provides business leader support and actionable insights during financial close periods. Reviews recurring financial reporting and presentations. Identifies trends, and formulates action plans. Determines financial results (e.g., revenue, profitability, OPEX) and conducts variance analyses. Identifies variance causes and solutions. Collaborates to ensure execution of plans and accountability for results.
Develops and leverages relationships with customers and partners to bolster sales, and to understand and manage business risk. Collects customer feedback data and applies data analysis techniques to improve customer experience. Builds strong relationships with customers at senior levels. Designs and negotiates solutions to complex financial issues with customers. Engages with customers and partners on their wider relationships with Microsoft. Serves as an advocate for Microsoft and its customers. Understands customers' businesses to plan growth. Manages balance between customer centricity, enablement of sales, and cost-effectiveness.
Partnership
Provides business insights and recommendations to peers and stakeholders to achieve revenue and profitability goals and drive shareholder return, including: resource allocation, cost optimization, revenue generation, trends, and future requirements. Manages and executes processes through engagement with internal and external stakeholders. Collaborates with business leaders to define action plans for financial and business analysis findings.
Applies advanced understanding of Microsoft Finance and business (e.g., monetization strategy, market, key drivers, revenue channels, advanced technology, and business partner work context) to multiple situations to evaluate results and analysis. Develops and manages strategies to proactively mitigate, or reactively address, potential adverse effects of macroeconomic and/or geopolitical risks. Maintains working knowledge of Microsoft financial systems, policies, and processes to evaluate potential impacts of changes, and drives improvements in efficiency and accuracy.
Contributes to new and unconventional methods and approaches to data collection, analysis, interpretation, and financial models. Provides advice and direction to teammates and peers on data management and operations.
Leads efforts to leverage technology to increase productivity (e.g., report optimization) and to ensure accurate conclusions.
Integrates varied data sources and assimilates the information into a comprehensive, clear narrative. Communicates results in a compelling and understandable message. Articulates understanding and awareness of business partner situations.
Protect
Ensures compliance with company policies, legal standards, and regulatory requirements by reviewing and monitoring the accuracy of financial documents and business processes. Drives corrective measures. Consults with business partners on sharing financial information, approved instruments and processes, and consistency with corporate policies. Collaborates with Compliance groups to ensure the team is current on company policies and procedures.
Required/Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Economics, Data Science or related field AND experience in financial analysis, accounting, controllership or finance, or related field
OR Master's Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Economics, Data Science or related field AND experience in financial analysis, accounting, controllership or finance, or related field
