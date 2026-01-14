Mobility Operations Specialist - 1 year temporary contract
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are looking for a Mobility Operations Specialist with a strong focus on Swedish immigration and inbound mobility to support employees relocating to Sweden. This role is critical in ensuring compliance with Swedish immigration regulations and delivering a smooth, well-managed experience for assignees moving into the country.
You will act as a key point of contact for inbound assignees, internal stakeholders, and external providers, with Swedish immigration expertise being a core requirement for the role. This is a one year temporary role where we would like someone to join us as soon as possible.
Key responsibilities
Manage end-to-end inbound mobility cases to Sweden, with a primary focus on immigration.
Act as the subject matter expert on Swedish immigration processes, including work permits, residence permits, extensions and family applications.
Coordinate closely with immigration providers, authorities, and internal stakeholders to ensure timely and compliant case handling.
Advise HR and the business on immigration timelines, risks, and compliance requirements.
Support assignment initiation activities such as cost estimates, documentation, assignment letters, and approvals.
Ensure ongoing compliance with Swedish immigration, tax, and social security requirements for inbound assignees.
Be the main point of contact for assignees, providing clear guidance and support throughout the relocation process.
Contribute to continuous improvement of inbound mobility and immigration processes and policies.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate with HR teams, business leaders, external immigration providers, and Swedish authorities to ensure a seamless relocation experience for inbound employees.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Proven experience in global mobility or immigration, with a strong focus on Sweden
Solid knowledge of Swedish immigration legislation and processes
Experience managing inbound employee populations and working with immigration vendors
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
Fluent in English; Swedish is highly desirable
Experience with mobility or immigration case management systems is a plus
And people who are...
Service-minded and proactive
Able to work independently while collaborating effectively with others
Highly organised, detail-oriented, and comfortable managing multiple cases
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong vaues, ad opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a one-year temporary position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible. If your experience, skills, and ambitions align with this role, please submit your application today. We will be reviewing applications and conducting interviews continuously, so don't wait to apply!
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9683403