Ministry Administrator & Pastoral Staff
Församlingen Klippan / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Församlingen Klippan i Stockholm
For our local congregation in central Stockholm, we are seeking a dedicated and dynamic Ministry Administrator to join our team. This dual-function role combines strategic administrative oversight with active pastoral ministry. You will play a pivotal role in leading local community outreach, developing spiritual growth programs, and ensuring the smooth day-to-day operations and financial stewardship of the ministry.
Key Responsibilities (Listed in order of operational and strategic importance.)
1. Pastoral Leadership & Teaching
Serve as an active member of the ministerial and teaching staff, regularly delivering sermons, leading services, and providing pastoral care.
Embody and champion the mission, values, and theological vision of the church.
2. Discipleship & Spiritual Development
Spearhead the strategy, creation, and implementation of internal departmental discipleship and Christian education programs.
Mentor and equip volunteers and small group leaders to foster a thriving, multi-generational church community.
3. Local Ministry & Community Engagement
Oversee and coordinate local ministry initiatives, including community outreach projects, localised social initiatives, and the church coffee shop/social hub.
Direct local promotional strategies and manage the church's digital presence across social media platforms to effectively connect with the broader public.
4. Financial Administration & Governance
Liaise closely with the Secretary and Treasurer to maintain robust local financial management, including budget monitoring, expense reporting, and resource allocation.
Ensure all local administrative functions align with both internal policy and local regulatory requirements.
Requirements & Qualifications
Ecclesiastical Credentials:
Must hold a valid General License (or higher ministerial credentials) with the United Pentecostal Church International (UPCI), or fulfill the equivalent European/national registration requirements recognized by the organization.
Theological Alignment:
Deep commitment to the Oneness Pentecostal faith, with a proven track record in biblical teaching and pastoral care.
Administrative & Communication Skills:
Strong organizational skills with experience managing budgets, public outreach, or digital media platforms.
Cultural Adaptability:
Ability to operate effectively within the contemporary European/Swedish secular context, building meaningful, low-threshold bridges between the church and the local community. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30
E-post: forsamlingenklippan@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Församlingen Klippan Arbetsplats
Församlingen Klippan Kontakt
Florent Norroy forsamlingenklippan@gmail.com Jobbnummer
10016592