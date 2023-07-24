Mid-Level JavaScript Developer
Is developing exciting projects some you thrive to do? Do you thrive on developing exciting projects in a fast paced and entrepreneurial culture? Well, the search is over - we got the job for you!
Life at Monitum
Monitum is a fast-growing SaaS Company, that is a spinn-off from our sister company Tryggsam which have active and growing steady for 10 years. We believe that people matter and know that without the passion, innovation, and dedication our employees put into their work every day we wouldn't be where we are today.
We are highly adaptable, constantly evolving and always challenging ourselves to be better! Our platform is built to help other companies grow their business by up-selling our white-label services to their end-customers.
Our platform has over 120 000 active end-users both in the B2C and SME B2B segment divided into 3 core white-label services.
But this is only the beginning, the next steps for the company searches for more problem solving lovers to help speed up the development teams future endeavours.
What we are looking for
We are currently seeking a talented and experienced Mid-Level JavaScript Developer to join our team. As a Mid-Level JavaScript Developer, you will contribute to the development and maintenance of our front-end applications, ensuring their functionality, performance, and user experience. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions that meet business requirements. If you have a passion for JavaScript development, a strong foundation in front-end technologies, and a desire to work in an agile and innovative environment, we would love to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain robust front-end applications.
Utilize various JavaScript frameworks to build scalable and efficient solutions.
Consume RESTful APIs to integrate back-end functionality into the front-end applications.
Utilize TypeScript to enhance code quality and maintainability.
Apply your knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to create engaging user interfaces and optimize user experience.
Utilize Git for version control and collaborate effectively with other team members.
Embrace and contribute to an agile working methodology, participating in sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives.
Communicate effectively in English, both verbally and in written form.
Required Qualifications:
4+ years of work experience as a developer, with a focus on JavaScript development.
Good experience with various JavaScript frameworks, demonstrating proficiency in building scalable applications.
Strong understanding of consuming RESTful APIs to integrate back-end functionality.
Good understanding of TypeScript to enhance code quality and maintainability.
Proficient knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Familiarity with version control systems, particularly Git.
Good understanding of the agile working methodology.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience working in a Linux-based environment.
Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS.
Experience working with Docker, CI/CD pipelines, etc.
Additional Qualifications (Expected for a Mid-Level Developer):
Strong understanding of front-end design principles and best practices.
Experience with responsive web design and cross-browser compatibility.
Knowledge of front-end build tools and package managers (e.g., Webpack, npm, Yarn).
Familiarity with front-end testing frameworks and methodologies.
Proficient understanding of web performance optimization techniques.
Experience with version control workflows (e.g., Git branching strategies).
Familiarity with front-end performance optimization techniques.
Understanding of UI/UX principles and ability to work closely with designers.
Personal Qualities:
Development driven, with a passion for continuous learning and improvement.
Strong team player, collaborating effectively with other team members.
Solution-oriented, capable of identifying and implementing effective solutions to challenges.
Structured, with excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
What we offer:
Salery: We offer a competetive salery based on level of seniority
Flexibilitet: 6 month mandatory on-site. After that we have a possibility for a hybrid solution with 3 days on-site and 2 days remote.
Benefits:
- Occupational pension (swe: Tjänstepension)
- Healthcare benefit (swe: Friskvårdsbidrag)
- Wellness hours (swe: Friskvårdstimmar). Train two hours per week during working hours without losing salary
- Easy to get to office and beautiful view at the 12:th floor close to Södermalm in Stockholm
- A great team of colleagues who would love to help you thrive!
Details:
Start: As soon as possible
Salery: Fixed monthly salery
