Microwave Designer

Assignment
In this position, you will develop Analog Frontend design for micro-/millimeter wave solutions in MINI-LINK products (6-80 GHz). You will work together with very skilled microwave designers and often in cooperation with other teams in the company. Responsibilities and Opportunities -Performing Continuous Analysis and Requirement Handling -Developing and Test High Quality Products -Performing Trouble Shooting and Production Support -Driving Continuous Improvements of Products and Processes -Collaborating with Suppliers Designing Analog Frontend components
Preferred Qualifications & Experiences -Experience in systemization, design, and test of Analog Frontend solutions (6-80 GHz) -Experience in high frequency simulation -Microwave instrument knowledge, measurement technique and test system development -Script knowledge to support efficient testing -Experience in Building practice knowledge -Experience with design tools such as Keysight ADS, Momentum, HFSS, Cadence Allegro, MATLAB, Python -Excellent communication skills in English, both in writing and speech.
Start: ASAP, start date is indicative. Location: Gothenburg
Ansök senast: 2025-09-03, we review CVs ongoing basis.
Duration: 2025-09-08 till 2026-01-31 Ersättning
