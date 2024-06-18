Microsoft Dynamics System Owner to AxFlow Group!
Perido AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a background as a Dynamics developer or similar? Are you looking for a hybrid position and won't mind visiting different countries and collaborating with international colleagues? Then this might be what you are looking for!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Microsoft Dynamics System Owner for our client, AxFlow Group, a division of Axel Johnson International, specializes in marketing, distributing, and providing comprehensive sales engineering services for premium fluid-handling equipment. Serving customers across industries such as chemical, petrochemical, food, power generation, environmental, dockside, facilities management, and wastewater, AxFlow offers top-quality products from leading manufacturers. This is a hybrid position, where you can work a couple of days a week remotely. The position will involve close collaboration with people across the AxFlow organization and might entail some travelling within Europe, and potentially South Africa and Oceania.
Your daily tasks
In this role you will manage and develop the Dynamics F&O platform, including ISV's, and have a close collaboration with other systems such as Microsoft CE, PIM, CRM and e-commerce. The role includes supervising the roll-outs to more than 50 companies throughout the group and making sure they are all aligned with the common processes. The role also includes to set up structure for, and perform, end user training.
Main responsibilities:
Develop, maintain and plan improved functionality in our Dynamics Platform
Advise on relevant new services, technology and functionality
Improve current processes
Align way of working and common processes throughout the group
Coordinate third party resources and consultants
Structuring required documentation
Educating our company users in D365 through workshops and e-learning
Build relevant integrations to other systems
Your characteristics
We are looking for someone who possesses proficient analytical and communication skills. You enjoy working in a fast-paced and varied environment that challenges you in a positive way. To succeed in this role, we believe that you have a good understanding of business logic and requirements and a great intuitive way of presenting and educating. Furthermore, you are a humble team player with a keen attention to detail. Is it you that we're describing?
Send in your application today!
Qualifications:
Experience and strong understanding of the Dynamics Platform
Background as Dynamics developer or similar
Business acumen within Sales, Supply chain or Finance
Good level of English, both written and spoken
Meritorious:
Experience from consultancy company
Knowledge also in Dynamics Customer Engagement CE
Contract type and hours
Full-time, assignment initially 6 months through Perido, thereafter possible takeover by AxFlow Group. Start as soon as possible.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV and portfolio. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Amanda Delvén, you can reach her via amanda.delven@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34403 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34403". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se
Torkel Knutssonsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
118 49 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8756728