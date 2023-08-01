Media Relations Leader
Before we talk about us, let's talk about you. Do you love working with people as much as you love working with words? Do you use your skills to bridge gaps, create understanding, inspire and engage? If you have a skill for understanding others and helping them be understood, then you may be just who we are looking for.
Interested? Make sure you submit a complete application.
About IKEA
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We like to break things (like rules) and make things (like planet-friendly plantballs). We dare to try, and we dare to fail. And above all else, we are driven by our shared vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people.
We do a lot of different things to make that vision come to life. As the IKEA franchisor and owner of the IKEA Concept, it's our job to protect, develop and enable the success of the IKEA Brand, together with our colleagues in other IKEA companies around the world.
Another thing fuelling our success is our values-based culture. While we are unique individuals with endless differences, something we share is our commitment to lead by example, working together, finding better ways and to get things done. We believe in life-long learning, where we all play a part in helping each other, and our business, grow.
Job Description
In the Media Relations Leader role you will support the Media Relations Manager in the overall operations, both strategic and tactical, with a stubborn closeness to the Inter IKEA business and with a 360 communication approach. You work as efficient in a team as you do by yourself, when you drive and enable impactful external communication that strengthens the IKEA brand, builds trust, and enables a better business.
As a Media Relations Leader, you will lead cross functional tasks on behalf of the Inter IKEA media relations team, such as the global Media on Duty forum, the Inter IKEA media monitoring governance and aligning our common communication agenda. You are leading by example and together with the team striving to build trustworthy and long-lasting relationships with key stakeholders across the IKEA value chain.
You take responsibility for securing ways of working, you have the capability to execute both short- and long-term PR activities, to take lead in identifying goals and KPIs for the team, and to ensure adequate follow-ups to relevant internal stakeholders.
The Media Relations Leader works both strategically and operationally with proactive and reactive PR to secure and protect the IKEA Brand, whilst acting with one IKEA mindset.
As a Media relations leader, you can juggle multiple tasks, manage your own workload, and navigate smoothly within the IKEA network. You have a seniority in your profession and know how to get the best out of yourself, both during stormy nights and sunny days. You are well equipped to work long lead with setting and following a strategy or plan, but you're also ready and willing to support colleagues and solve ad hoc issues when needed. You are eager to learn and continue developing in your everyday work.
Job specific capabilities:
Extended experience from working with PR in a global context
Leadership skills with a business sense and a goal orientation
Sharing your knowledge and feel confident supporting colleagues at all levels across the organisation
Facilitate and/or moderate different types of meetings, workshops or discussions
Crisis- and change communication experience in an international context
Strong ability to evaluate media attention and when it is important to act or not act
Sense of identifying news and know how to bring the news out in earned media
Experienced in social listening, media monitoring and data insights
Ability to follow through on commitments and to meet deadlines
Other qualifications:
Excellent communication and networking skills with the ability to build trustworthy relations within the designated area of responsibility
Flexible, methodical and structured
Excellent written and oral communication skills (English) always in an IKEA tone of voice
Commitment to the IKEA values
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden - with a closeness to Älmhult. This role sits in the global Inter IKEA Media relations team, at Inter IKEA Systems, working on behalf of the entire Inter IKEA, and reports to the Media relations Manager.
14th August 2023 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and tell us why you would be a good fit. We look forward to hearing from you!
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to recruiter Angelica Svensson at: angelica.svensson1@inter.ikea.com
