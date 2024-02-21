Mechanical Site Engineer (Mechanical Engineer)
2024-02-21
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for a Mechanical Site Engineer (Mechanical Engineer) to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Bachelor's or higher degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field of Engineering,
• Minimum 7 years of proven experience in planning, execution, and completion of mechanical projects,
• Experienced in project and site management in Steel Plant or Power & Heat, Oil & Gas or Petrochemical projects,
• Experienced in rotary and static equipment installation,vessel, storage tanks, conveyor, and steel construction works,
• Experienced in subcontractor and field team management,
• Advanced knowledge of industry standards and regulations (ASME, EN) related to mechanical works in industrial projects;
• Fluent in English,
• Strong communication skills both verbal and written, with the ability to collaborate effectively with clients and internal teams,
• Excellent report drafting skills,
• Strongleadership skills with the ability to effectively coordinate, motivate and inspire a team,
• Ability to work and lead well under pressure in a fast-paced work environment,
• Highly motivated and detail-oriented character without neither losing focus of the project goals nor the sight of the big picture.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Being responsible for all mechanical works within the given scope,
• Management and administration of the field teams and subcontractors under charge,
• Regular reporting of mechanical works activities and work progress to the superiors and technical office,
• Daily tracking of labour-hour efficiency in mechanical works activities, with weekly reporting to the superiors and technical office,
• Checking materials before and during the installation/construction phase,
• Ensuring coordination of materials and applications,
• Supervising, monitoring and ensuring the mechanical works activities of subcontractors and field teams, are being done by the quality standards, regulations and production methods,
• Ensuring that subcontractors and field teams work by occupational safety rules during the installation/construction process,
• Tracking test and control points specified in the method statements for all mechanical and steel works activities within the given scope,
• Approval of the installation/construction made and reporting of non-conforming productions,
• Checking subcontractors' quantity survey and progress payments reports.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
