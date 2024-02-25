Servers Wanted for Authentic Portuguese Bistro in Stockholm!
The Whole Fish AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Whole Fish AB i Stockholm
Are you passionate about delivering exceptional dining experiences? Do you have a flair for hospitality and a love for Portuguese cuisine? If so, we want you to join our team at Botica, a vibrant Portuguese eatery nestled in the heart of Stockholm.
Position: Server
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
About Us:
At Botica, we pride ourselves on serving authentic Portuguese flavours in a modern and inviting atmosphere. From traditional seafood dishes to mouthwatering desserts, our menu celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Portugal. We believe in providing warm and attentive service to every guest, creating memorable dining moments that keep them coming back for more.
Responsibilities:
Greet and seat guests with a friendly and welcoming demeanor
Take food and beverage orders accurately and efficiently
Provide recommendations and answer any questions about the menu
Serve dishes and beverages promptly and courteously
Anticipate guest needs and ensure a seamless dining experience
Collaborate with kitchen and bar staff to ensure timely delivery of orders
Handle cash and card transactions with precision
Maintain cleanliness and organization in the dining area
Uphold high standards of food safety and hygiene
Requirements:
Previous experience in a similar role preferred, but not required
Passion for food, wine, and hospitality
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
Strong attention to detail and a positive attitude
Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Benefits:
Competitive hourly wage with opportunities for tips
Training and development programs to support your growth
A dynamic and collaborative work environment
How to Apply:
If you're ready to bring your passion for hospitality to our team, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining why you'd be a great fit for the role.
Join us in sharing the flavors of Portugal with the vibrant community of Stockholm. We look forward to welcoming you to the Botica family! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: jessicaamystephens@hotmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Whole Fish AB
(org.nr 559377-7732), http://www.botica.se
Sehlstedtsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Assistant Manager
Jessica Stephens Jessicaamystephens@hotmail.com 0700947443 Jobbnummer
8494822