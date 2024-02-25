Senior mechanical engineers
Do you have experience in CREO and/or CATIA? We are looking for you!
We are looking for a qualified and creative Senior CAD Designer to join our fantastic team. The right person will play a central role in shaping the design of the future and work on projects for several of our most innovative clients.
As a Senior CAD Designer, you will be responsible for leading the design and development of complex components and structures. Using your expertise in CREO or CATIA modules, you will contribute to the creation of components that set industry standards. The role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams, using your strong problem-solving skills and ensuring the delivery of high-quality CAD models with an eye for detail.
Qualifications:
• You hold a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or similar technical education (YRGO or similar)
• You hold strong technical skills in mechanical design, proficiency in plastic design and/or metal sheets.
• You have experience of minimum 3+ years working within CREO or CATIA
• You are fluent in English - verbally and written.
• In-depth knowledge of drawing rules, GD&T principles and international design standards.
• Experience in leadership roles.
• Strong problem solving skills and effective communication.
Other:
Some of our assignments may be covered by defense secrecy, which means requirements for a certain citizenship and approval of a security clearance.
Welcome to Conmore, future Conmorite!
We are a technology consulting company that strives to create a safe, modern and inspiring work environment for our employees. To enhance and strengthen you as an individual all employees have their own development plan for individual growth. In order for everyone to develop further and thrive in their role as consultants, the group manager dedicates time for regular one-on-one meetings to listen and follow up on the work plan, and need for training, provide feedback, and more to make sure you are satisfied and in the right place.
We are proud of our company's unique family feeling and we highly value competence and a secure work environment which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. Besides professional activities such as training et cetera, we offer regular social activities which bring us together to have a good time and share knowledge and experiences in the group. Despite our constant willingness to grow as a company we still emphasize preserving our warm family feeling.
In Conmore, we have a Women's Network called KICO:
We aim to create a sense of security among our employees and to serve as a role model in the engineering industry through our women's network "Female Engineers at Conmore" (KICO). KICO is a network where we inspire, share experiences, and act as role models for each other. KICO usually organizes around 2-3 events per year to gather all women and non-binary within the company to inspire, network, and exchange experiences with each other. We have representatives at all our offices. Link to KICO: https://conmore.se/karriar/kvinnliga-ingenjorer-kico/
If you're interested in participating, you're always welcome to the events.
