Mechanical Plant Design Engineer
2025-06-06
Job Description
The opportunity
We are now looking for a Mechanical Plant Design Engineer to join the Mechanical Plant Design team (TPM). TPM is part of engineering at HVDC, with the mechanical responsibilities for our green field HVDC projects on a global scale. We are currently around 160 employees operating from 5 countries.
We engineer the mechanical systems of HVDC converter stations, defining how high-voltage equipment is integrated into the overall plant design. From drawings to installation support and final documentation, we bring mechanical systems to life - driving the green energy transition in close collaboration with our Plants Civil Engineering, Plants Electrical Engineering and Plants Project Management offices.
How you'll make an impact
Evaluate, select and apply standard techniques and procedures to perform station layout design in 3D modelling in parts and assemblies. 2D drafting for drawings and layouts and make sure they are delivered on time and meet quality and safety standards.
Correctly use design principles, guidelines and applicable standards that are used within mechanical plant design of HVDC stations, onshore and offshore.
Prepare and propose/present for example bill of materials, estimated engineering hours, general project documentation.
Interact with customers, suppliers, contractors and internal departments to achieve the scope of deliveries.
Your background
A degree in Mechanical Engineering or related discipline.
Some years of experience in 3D-modeling and preforming 2D-drawings/layouts in software tools NX/Teamcenter.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new Technologies.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
Proficiency in English is required, knowledge in Swedish is a great advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so don't delay - apply today!
Questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
