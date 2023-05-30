Mechanical Engineer for future consulting assignment
2023-05-30
We at Adecco are currently seeking a Mechanical Engineer for future consulting assignments. As a consultant with us, you will have the opportunity to gain competitive experience from various organizations to add to your CV. This provides you with the chance to continue developing within your specific field of expertise, while also building your professional network and gaining access to valuable contacts.
About the role:
As a Mechanical Engineer, you will be providing expert advice and guidance on mechanical engineering projects. The ideal candidate will have experience in the automotive industry and a strong understanding of mechanical engineering principles. The consultant assignment could mean working closely with a team of engineers and technicians to ensure that the vehicles meet or exceed industry standards for performance, reliability, and safety.
Common task could be:
• Provide technical expertise and guidance to clients on mechanical engineering projects
• Conduct feasibility studies, risk assessments, and cost-benefit analyses to evaluate project viability
• Develop and design mechanical systems, products, and equipment to meet client needs
• Collaborate with other engineers and project managers to ensure timely and successful project completion
• Monitor and manage project budgets, timelines, and deliverables
• Provide progress reports and updates to clients and project stakeholders
• Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends, standards, and best practices
About you:
• Bachelor 's degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in mechanical engineering
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Proficiency in related and relevant software, such as AutoCAD, SolidWorks, etc.
• Familiarity with project management tools and methodologies
Contact details:
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
