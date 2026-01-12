Mechanical Engineer for 2-Stroke Engine Development
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer to support 2-stroke engine development with a focus on cylinder and piston design as well as rotating system design. You will work in a product development environment where CAD design, technical discussions, and continuous improvements are central.
Job DescriptionCreate part designs including 3D models and 2D drawings.
Interpret simulation results and use findings to refine and improve designs.
Perform tolerance investigations to secure robust designs.
Support product maintenance, including product and cost improvements.
Participate in technical discussions related to 3D/2D design and engineering solutions.
RequirementsBachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Experience with CATIA.
Experience with SmartTeam.
Experience with PLM Teamcenter.
Technical knowledge of engines.
Understanding of components in steel and/or aluminum, and/or experience with die casting, forging, machining, or sintering.
Nice to haveExperience working with cylinder, piston, or rotating system development.
Application
Application

Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
