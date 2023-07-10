Mechanical Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2023-07-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
In this role you will be part of the Engineering team for on-load tap-changers working on product care and product upgrades. This job will give you the possibilities to use your creativity to solve a wide spectrum of challenges. You will have exciting and varied work in front of you where you will get a broad network internally and externally.
You will be part of Insulation and Components - a Transformer Business Unit in Ludvika, Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Required involvement in and product care activities and projects
Involvement in all parts of the project, including planning, risk assessment, design, and testing
Cooperation with other functions within the company: supply chain management, production, marketing & sales etc.
Maintain good cooperation with external partners and suppliers
Support marketing and sales with training material for customers
Living Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
We are looking for BSc or MSc in mechanical engineering or similar
Experienced professionals or fresh out of university - we are interested in all kinds of people
Experienced in product development or similar engineering activities.
You have sound analytical skills, and preferably have experience in designing and conducting experiments.
Experience in transformers or transformer components is a benefit.
Knowledge in CAD tools such as Creo. Experience in mechanical or electrical simulations is a plus
As a person you have great teamwork capabilities, and you see challenges as an opportunity and take on new tasks with a positive spirit
Required good communication skills, fluent in English both written and spoken. Swedish is a plus
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Due to summer holidays, there might be a delay in the recruitment process. However, we will contact all candidates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!
Welcome to apply by August 8th!
Recruiting Manager Niklas Gustavsson, niklas.gustavsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107 38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7953174