Mechanical Design Engineers
Alten Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige
ARE YOU READY TO TAKE THE NEXT STEP IN YOUR CAREER? ALTEN IS LOOKING FOR MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEERS WITH AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!
We are looking for
EXPERIENCED MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEERS to join our automotive engineering team in Stockholm. In this role, you will take part in designing and developing cutting-edge automotive components and systems, working closely with cross-functional teams to drive innovation.
LOCATION: STOCKHOLM
INDUSTRY: AUTOMOTIVE
EXPERIENCE LEVEL: Mid/Senior
WHAT ALTEN CAN OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in growth, opportunities, and work-life balance. We offer:
Exciting projects across multiple industries.
Coaching & career development through ALTEN Academy.
Three extra vacation days per year.
Collective agreement with pension, insurance & wellness grants.
A strong community with networks like Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Lead the design and development of automotive components from concept to production.
Create detailed 3D models and technical drawings using CATIA V5/V6.
Collaborate with manufacturing, testing, and quality teams to optimize designs.
Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Solve complex engineering challenges and drive continuous improvements.
Support prototype development and testing.
Mentor and guide junior engineers in best practices.
REQUIREMENTS
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field.
Minimum 3 years of experience in the automotive industry.
Proficiency in CATIA V5/V6
Experience with Enovia / 3DExperience.
Strong knowledge of materials (plastics & sheet metal), manufacturing processes, and industry standards.
MERITORIOUS
Work experience within Europe.
Familiarity with FRAS, OAS.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies, with 57,000+ employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers work on high-tech projects in Automotive, Defense, Energy, Industry, Public Services, Life Sciences, and more.
In Sweden, ALTEN has 1,300+ employees across nine offices. For the fifth consecutive year, ALTEN has been recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen.
NOTE! Due to summer holidays the recruitment process will be slower. We will get to your application as soon as possible! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9419875