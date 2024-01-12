Mechanical Design Engineer- RA Beds & Mattresses R&P Engineering
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Älmhult
2024-01-12
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? By developing affordable products and solutions for people all around the world? Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden and here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers across the world.
We now have an interesting opening within Range Area Beds & Mattresses, with focus on comfort and mattresses. If you're asking us - it's absolutely one of the coolest engineering fields within IKEA! Too succeed, you will have to understand the human needs of sleeping and learn how to use materials in a smart way to move our sustainability agenda ahead!
The comfort area is a business that is growing year by year, and we want to become the best retailer for sleep for customers all over the world. We have a high focus on sustainability and are constantly challenging ourselves to improve.
We are looking for someone who will lead the mechanical design development within comfort for beds and mattresses. You will work in a development team and have close contact with suppliers.
As a Mechanical Design Engineer you will:
Develop the mechanical design of products with different materials and functions.
Secure that mechanical requirements are covered by the product design.
Create, maintain and develop 3D and 2D documentation according to IKEA CAD standard, which is largely based on Dassault Solidworks.
Evaluate constructions and prototypes with simulation in our comfort lab.
Capture learnings, share knowledge, and communicate with other functions across Range Areas and Matrix organization.
Be an important contributor in exploring and deploying new innovations and materials.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest 2nd February 2024. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
This is a permanent onsite position located at Älmhult, Sweden.
Preferred starting date is as soon as possible.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Product Engineering Manager Ann-Louise Zander at ann-louise.zander@inter.ikea.com
.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Riyaz Inamdar at riyaz.inamdar1@inter.ikea.com
We are looking forward to reading your application! Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551) Jobbnummer
8389414