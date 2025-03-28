Mechanical Design Engineer to industry-leading company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join us and work on advanced piping design, developing systems that optimize processes for some of the world's leading companies in the food industry. Take the step and become part of our dedicated team where your technical skills and interest in innovation will make a difference.
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will work in a team of 15 people dedicated to delivering high-quality piping designs and preparatory documentation for client-specific systems. Your daily tasks will include selecting components, preparing documentation, and designing P&IDs to ensure that our clients can produce their technologies for leading companies in the food industry.
To carry out mechanical engineering activities on customer projects professionally and to the customers' expectations. You will work in close collaboration with the project team, the workshop and with our customers. You are responsible for the design, drafting, quality checks and assembly of the piping systems based on the latest industry standards.
You are offered
• A position at one of Swedens' most reknown companies
• The opportunity to work cloesely with R&D and the production-site
• A brand-new site with modern technology
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Preparation of technical specifications and other documents of the project, e.g. P&ID, component list, 3D design of piping systems and manufacturing drawings
• Review, update and maintain drawings, as well as technical calculations and verifications
• Together with your team, carry out selection of components and solutions based on customer requests and applicable standards and codes, perform mechanical tests, documentation, and issue tracking
• Deliver input to improve current technical solutions and / or develop new solutions to ensure our competitive advantage
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Educational background in mechanical engineering or as a CAD designer
• Proficiency in CAD software, preferably AutoCAD or Cadison
• Profound interest in piping design
• Profound interest in Food and Beverage industry
• Proficiency in English, both verbally and in writing
• Valid driving license
It is meritorious if you have
• Work-life experience of piping design
• Proficiency in Swedish, both verbally and in writing
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
You are curious, creative, and contribute fresh ideas. You have a genuine interest in technology, enjoy testing new approaches, and learning. Problem-solving motivates you, and you excel at tackling complex issues. You work well with your team, are self-motivated, and balance attention to detail with the big picture. Lastly, we belienve that you thrive in a multicultural environment.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15111425". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9250529