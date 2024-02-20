Mechanical Design Engineer to Echandia!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate Mechanical Engineer ready to make waves in sustainable technology? Echandia is on the lookout for a dynamic individual to join their innovative team. As a crucial member, you'll be at the forefront of designing cutting-edge battery systems for the marine environment.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Echandia develops and manufactures heavy-duty energy storage systems for ships and other large-scale applications, focusing on providing reliable, durable, and economically viable solutions for electrification in the maritime industry. Echandia has done this successfully since 2018, when they delivered the battery systems for several award-winning vessel designs. They are now expanding to be able keep up with increasing demand and are looking for new energetic talent with a can-do-attitude.
They are now seeking a talented Mechanical Engineer to join their innovative team. As a key contributor, you will play a crucial role in the design and development of cutting-edge battery system for the marine environment. Your expertise will be instrumental in driving the success of their projects and ensuring their products meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. As part of Echandias company's commitment to professional growth, this role offers excellent opportunities for advancement and skill development. You will have the chance to work on challenging development projects, and collaborate with industry experts within the energy storage system space. Joining Echandia means becoming part of a dynamic team that is revolutionizing the sustainable transportation sector. If you are a driven and passionate Mechanical Engineer with a strong technical background, we invite you to apply and be part of our vision to shape the future of electric marine transportation.
This is a consultant assignment, which means you will be employed as a consultant by Academic Work. The assigment is long term and the ambition is to be recruited by Echandia.
As a Mechanical Design Engineer your primary responsibilites are:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify product requirements and develop design concepts.
• Create detailed 3D models, drawings, and specifications using CAD software.
• Conduct testing and analysis to validate product design and performance.
• Design-for-manufacturing (DFM) and Design-for-assembly (DFA).
• Evaluate and recommend materials, components, and suppliers to optimize product performance and cost.
• Work with quality control team to ensure products meet industry standards and safety regulations.
• Develop and maintain technical documentation for all designs and testing procedures.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree (or higher) in Mechanical Engineering or related field.
• Proven experience in product design and development, preferably in the manufacturing industry. (+3 years)
• Proficiency with modern CAD software.
• Strong understanding of mechanical systems, materials, and manufacturing processes.
• Basic understanding of electrical systems.
• Ability to analyze and interpret technical data and specifications.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills in English.
• Familiarity with working with sheet metal design.
• Strong technical writing skills.
• Experience within a Swedish company
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in Inventor
• Experience with battery systems and/or other dynamic DC-systems
• Fluency in Swedish.
• Experience from a multi-cultural environment
• Experience with finite element analysis and fluid mechanics
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Want to read more about Echandia, look no further! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15102259". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8481446