Mechanical Design Engineer, Production Machines

Mechanical Design Engineer, Production Equipment Development
We are now looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer to join the Production Mechanics team within the Production Systems Hardware group which is a part of the Production Engineering & Technologies Systems department in Lund.
Who Is your future team?
The Production Mechanics team contains of six dedicated mechanical engineers specialized in developing product unique equipment for production systems used in the Axis line of production.
What you'll do here as a Mechanical Design Engineer
In the Production Mechanics team you will design, develop and deliver, in a cross functional environment, with focus on Axis unique production- and test fixtures to secure high quality in the volume production.
The role includes:
* Design of high precision production equipment with a big variety, from sophisticated moving mechanics designs to fixed holders optimized for simplicity, ergonomics and human interface. The design work is made in the 3d-CAD system Creo and the PDM system Windchill
* Working with in-house cutting-edge 3D-print technologies for prototypes and additive manufacturing
* Actively being involved in R&D projects and its stakeholders with a focus on simplicity, scalability, repeatability and quality for optimal production setup
* The role also includes to gain knowledge and collaborate with the development team for Axis automated production equipment (e.g. equipment to align sensor and lens or verify alignment in production)
* Close supplier communication for fixture/equipment manufacturing as well as verifying the outcome before it will go to our production lines
* The role may include travelling, mainly to our contract manufacturers, for approximately 5-15 days a year.
Who are you?
Are you a structured and driven person with a natural engagement to finalize your deliverables? Do you like to work in a cross functional set up with an open mindset and ability to further develop a creative environment around you?
The role gives a wide range of interfaces and abilities to gain knowledge in different areas. If you are curious, innovative, like to communicate and influence others with emphasis on production engineering, then we believe this is the place for you.
Qualification and Experience:
* At least Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering and/or relevant experience within mechanical design
* Experience in 3D CAD - preferably Creo (Pro/Engineer)
* 3D print knowledge & experience
* Design experience from Mechatronics and Automation is preferable.
* Experience from fixture design with moving mechanics and design of aluminum parts for CNC machining is beneficial and will come in use in your daily work
* International Production experience or development of production equipment as well as optics or metrology experience is considered an advantage
* Very good communication skills in English and Swedish is required.
Inspired? Don't hesitate to apply!
Applications will be evaluated on an ongoing basis
