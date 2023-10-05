Mechanical Design Engineer for future charging and power distribution boxes
2023-10-05
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you into problem solving, electrification and hardware design? Join us!
About us
Our team, EVECF, provides the hardware and architecture needed to charge the electrical vehicles and to connect all the high voltage components such as batteries and the electrical machine to each other. The charging box, high voltage connection boxes and electrical power take-off for the bodybuilder are some examples of what we are developing.
The team is one among many in our new value creation flow, with interfaces towards other teams at R&D, Scania production, service workshops and the driver.
We are in the middle of a big agile transformation and our organization is growing fast. Also the international collaboration within TRATON is picking up speed. That means that there are many possibilities, not only to improve our products but also our way of working. Making history!
About the role
As a design engineer you will design our boxes (externally and internally) and have the full responsibility to take your conceptual sketches to production ready parts.
You will work in a highly cross-functional environment within Scania and you will be the one coordinating the activities around your design to make sure we have a world-class solution in the end. Of course with the help of the rest of the team. Common prioritized backlog and teamwork is the way to succeed.
Example of tasks:
• Concept generation.
• Design work in CATIA V5.
• Technical problem solving.
• Close interaction with suppliers to ensure good manufacturability and quality.
• Define and secure test plans and test results.
• Work with the installation team to ensure a good solution.
• Prepare presentations and effectively communicate to stakeholders.
Your profile:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in electrical or mechanical engineering.
• At least 2 years of work experience in the automotive business and/ or within product development.
• Experience from designing in plastic and/or metal casting is meriting.
• Fluent in English. Swedish is meriting.
What kind of person are we looking for?
• Motivated and driven to deliver the best possible results.
• Good at collaborating.
• An interest and understanding of technology.
• Talent for coordinating and structuring your work tasks, with the ability to priorities.
• Ability to navigate between details and overview to find the optimal technical solution.
Contact information
For more information, you are welcome to contact Jonas Wikström, group manager, at +468 553 50869.
Application
If this sounds interesting please apply by submitting your CV, cover letter and relevant certificates by 2023-10-27.
Please apply as soon as possible as interviews will be held during the application period.
We are looking forward to your application!
A background check will be conducted in relation to this role.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27
