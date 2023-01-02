Mechanical Design Engineer (Automotive)
2023-01-02
ALTEN IS LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEERS!
In our continuing effort to contribute to a world powered by sustainable energy sources, we're looking for a new colleague who's on the hunt for exciting challenges in the Automotive industry! ALTEN's Stockholm office offers a wide variety of opportunities for mechanical design engineers.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
The personal qualities that we value are the ability to solve problems with an energetic touch, someone who is genuinely interested in technology and, in that way, create confidence to build long lasting relationships with our world leading automotive manufacturer partners! We would like you to have experience from the following areas.
Experience working independently, managing development activities together with suppliers and sister groups
Represent and take part in conversations with different stakeholders (suppliers, engineers, quality managers etc.) to explain issues and present possible solutions
Design and development of products from concept to production
Development of project plans and delivery within agreed plans and timelines
Operating with a high-volume manufacturing environment
As one of our consultants, you'd be granted the ability to work with any of the following components and systems, depending on your experience and ambitions.
Powertrain
Chassis
Engines
Brakes
Fuel systems
Cooling systems
Transmission
Axles
Suspension
Batteries
Electrification & Wiring Harness
AC/air intake systems
Exhaust systems
REQUIREMENTS
Catia V5/V6, Enovia, GT-Power
Expereince with: sheet-metal, casted parts, piping, tubing
Work experience from Europe
If you've worked on any of these parts and are proficient with Catia V5, don't hesitate to apply. We are evaluating continuously for this position so send you application in today!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get a genuine team feeling at your assignment and also a wonderful sense of togetherness - in other words, expect to get invited to breakfasts, "fika" sessions and after work events together with your colleagues at the Stockholm office! Through our different internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Innovation you will also get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that lie close to your heart. All activities are of course optional. Work life balance is our top priority, and we also have a collective agreement and other benefits like Pension, Insurances and Wellness grants.
We have a broad range of assignments at both global market leaders as well as new, upcoming companies within a large range of industries situated in the Stockholm region. In addition to developing assignments we provide ALTEN Academy for you to refine your skills or widen your knowledge within a new area. We offer both national and international opportunities and together with your manager, you build your career path, so you can constantly develop and achieve your goals and dreams!
