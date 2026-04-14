Mechanical Design Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-04-14
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Karlskrona
, Kalmar
, Kristianstad
, Växjö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a mechanical design assignment where SolidWorks and the WindChill PLM system are part of the daily toolset. The work spans the full design flow, from product development in CAD to drawings and technical investigations.
This is a hands-on role for you if you enjoy turning engineering needs into practical design solutions and working close to the product. Because the assignment covers both design and documentation, you will move between detailed CAD work, drawing creation, and technical analysis as part of the same delivery. It is a great opportunity if you want broad ownership in a technically focused design environment.
Job DescriptionYou will develop mechanical design solutions in SolidWorks.
You will create, update, and refine CAD models as part of the product development work.
You will produce drawings and support the documentation needed for the design process.
You will work in WindChill PLM as part of the daily handling of design data.
You will carry out technical investigations connected to the products and their design.
You will contribute across the design lifecycle, from CAD development to finalized drawing material.
RequirementsDegree in Mechanical Engineering.
5 years plus of experience in similar roles.
Previous experience with SolidWorks.
Experience with the MS Office package.
Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish.
Nice to haveExperience from gas-tight products.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7565214-1945660". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Karlskrona Central Station, Bicycle rental (visa karta
)
371 34 KARLSKRONA Jobbnummer
9853744