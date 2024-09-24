Mechanical Design Engineer

A Hub AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-09-24


We are seeking a talented Mechanical Design Engineer for a consulting assignment. The ideal candidate will have experience in detailed mechanics, working with small tolerances and tolerance chains, and be proficient in SolidWorks. This role requires a blend of design expertise and hands-on experience in prototyping and testing.
Key Responsibilities: Create detailed mechanical designs, with a focus on small tolerances and tolerance chains
Use SolidWorks for design work, from concept to final detailed versions
Prototyping and testing of designs in a laboratory environment
Ability to switch between rapid conceptual design and detailed final design based on project needs
Your Profile: Strong background in detailed mechanics and precision tolerances
Proficiency in SolidWorks
Hands-on experience with prototyping and testing in a lab setting
Flexible mindset to move between fast conceptual design work and detailed development

This is a consulting role with employment through A-hub,offering you the opportunity to work on exciting projects in an innovative environment.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
A Hub AB (org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se

Arbetsplats
A-hub

Kontakt
Emilie Englund
emilie@a-hub.se

Jobbnummer
8918245

