Mechanical Design Engineer
A Hub AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a talented Mechanical Design Engineer for a consulting assignment. The ideal candidate will have experience in detailed mechanics, working with small tolerances and tolerance chains, and be proficient in SolidWorks. This role requires a blend of design expertise and hands-on experience in prototyping and testing.
Key Responsibilities: Create detailed mechanical designs, with a focus on small tolerances and tolerance chains
Use SolidWorks for design work, from concept to final detailed versions
Prototyping and testing of designs in a laboratory environment
Ability to switch between rapid conceptual design and detailed final design based on project needs
Your Profile: Strong background in detailed mechanics and precision tolerances
Proficiency in SolidWorks
Hands-on experience with prototyping and testing in a lab setting
Flexible mindset to move between fast conceptual design work and detailed development
This is a consulting role with employment through A-hub,offering you the opportunity to work on exciting projects in an innovative environment. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Emilie Englund emilie@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
8918245