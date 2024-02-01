Material Supply Planner
Exeger Operations AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Exeger Operations AB i Stockholm
We have invented a solar cell technology that enables endless energy, Powerfoyle. Not only will it change the world, but it also means you will work with leading technology, science, and machines - all under the same roof in our urban factories. We are passionate about the potential of our technology to make products better and easier to use. We build the next generation of clean green industry and unite in the vision of touching the lives of a billion people.
WHO WE ARE
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change.
A novel technology means that most of what we do has never been done before. It's challenging to create something new, and at Exeger we embrace that challenge with grit and passion, because we know that what we do matters.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Are you passionate about optimizing supply chains, ensuring efficient production processes, and contributing to the success of a dynamic manufacturing environment? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Join us as a Material Supply Planner and be a key player in our journey towards excellence. To succeed and thrive in this role we believe you have strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Since you will be collaborating across the entire organization you are also and excellent communicator and collaborator. We are always looking for the right person but to be the right fit we want you to have the following.
• Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, Business, or a related field.
• Proven experience as a Supply/Material Planner or in a similar role within the manufacturing industry.
• Proficiency in using supply chain management software and tools.
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
The Supply Chain department at Exeger has the role to lead and execute the required, necessary supply chain activities from strategic to operational, for production, in-direct, services, machines amongst others. The department plays a vital role to make sure we meet customer and suppliers' expectation for materials quality, cost and deliveries, maximising efficiency and driving excellence. As a Material Supply Planner you 'll play an important part delivering on theses promises. As we work in a dynamic environment, task can change but we know that your responsibilities will include:
• Develop and execute plans for our supply chains and procurement of raw materials.
• Collaborate with production teams to understand demand forecasts and ensure timely availability of materials.
• Keep effective inventory to optimize stock levels and reduce costs.
• Work closely with suppliers regarding deliveries, monitor performance, and maintain strong relationships.
• Assess and mitigate risks in the supply chain, ensuring a resilient and reliable flow of materials.
EXEGERIANS
At Exeger we are many things, innovators and industrialists, visionaries and doers. You'll team up with world leading experts continuously expanding the possible. We embrace differences and our behavior expectations support and boost the Employeeship which is all about acting curious, determined, responsible and being yourself.
We are confident in our product and our ability to bring it to the world. By combining different perspectives and skills, we push the boundaries of science and technology while always focusing on the common goal and vision. Our success is based on a cross-functional collaboration, as we grow and learn from each other.
WHAT NOW
Please send your application via Exeger's career page. If you do not have a resume at hand, you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile.
THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
When you have applied, an automized confirmation e-mail will be sent to you. The hiring team will then review all applicants together. If selected to the next step, you will be asked to finalize an analytical and personality test from Alva Labs. Then you will be invited for interviews together with hiring manager and/or team and talent partner. Cases or scenarios might be used during the process. Reference- and background check is mandatory.
MORE ABOUT EXEGER & OUR CULTURE
Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.
Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products. Ersättning
Individuell lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Exeger Operations AB
(org.nr 559073-6806), https://www.exeger.com/ Arbetsplats
Exeger Jobbnummer
8437157