Material planner
2023-09-26
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
Responsible for material from forecasting to goods receipt including transport.
Work cross functionally with internal and external stakeholders to maximize efficiency.
Continuously follow up and evaluate plans and relevant KPIs and suggest improvements.
Responsible for risk management by working preventatively with evaluating stock and suggest actions.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
· Create and communicate forecast based on demand from SIOP and masterplan.
• Proactively plan material requirements, orders, and deliveries to support the manufacturing and final customer demands.
• Work cross functionally with internal and external stakeholders.
• Maintain and improve warehouse efficiency.
• Maintain master data and information quality in ERP.
• Preventative risk management by evaluating stock on hand, expiration and consumption over time.
• Lead or participate in projects and activities to develop the material planning and supply chain processes.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• Bachelor's degree in industrial engineering or similar with main subject Logistics
• Proven planning experience from medium to large scale production environment
• Experience from Business Intelligence software like MS Power BI or similar
• Experience from MRP and ERP systems
• Experience in the Operations Management principles: Lean, Kaizen, Six Sigma
• Experience from visual management and creating data driven planning management.
Specific skills (eg specific programmes, languages, certifications etc)
• Excellent in manufacturing planning methods like MRP, Detailed scheduling, Lean planning
• Excellent in warehouse planning, stock control and warehouse mgmt.
• Knowledge of Power BI is valuable.
• Very good in Excel
• Knowledge of MS Dynamics is valuable.
• MS Office 365
• Fluent in English
• Analytical, numerically astute with strong proven problem solving abilities.
• Results orientated with the ability to plan and deliver against deadlines.
• Keen attention to detail and accuracy
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
• Comply with company policies
• Embraces personal challenge
• Confident and dare to take bold decisions even in the face of uncertainty
• Is self-aware
• Is assertive, optimistic and open to change
• Engages interest and participation of others and has a collaborative approach to working with others
• Proactively contributes to the team
• Show grit and good morale when facing challenges
