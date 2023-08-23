Material Planner
ABB AB / Logistikjobb / Västerås Visa alla logistikjobb i Västerås
2023-08-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As part of ABB Process Automation business area, the ABB Process Control Platform (PCP) organization is the value generating partner, creating digital control solutions for industries. We are managing the entire extended value chain from suppliers to the delivery, creating competitive advantage through improved customer satisfaction with optimized responsiveness, lead time, quality, cost and on-time delivery.
As a Material Planner you will play a vital role to secure material availability and improve performance from our global supplier base to the Planning & Fulfillment Center in Västerås.
This position reports to Planning & Fulfillment Manager.
Your responsibilities
Work with the entire order cycle from placing purchase orders, monitoring order acknowledgement, until the materials have been received and the invoices have been paid.
Monitor deliveries from suppliers to ensure material availability and identify, manage and prevent short- and long-term shortages.
Strive for an optimized inventory levels while keeping the service level high.
Daily contact with global suppliers and colleagues locally and internationally.
Manage and participate in improvement projects.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Degree in Engineering, Economics, logistics or relevant work experience is preferable.
Experience from work with material planning/operational purchasing is meritorious.
Good knowledge in the MS Office package, especially Excel.
SAP experience is meritorious.
Fluent written and spoken Swedish and English.
You are a structured team player with good learning capability. You are curious and enjoy exploring, developing and improve processes and the way of operating.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Westerström, +4670-255 83 49, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Grozdanic, +46 724-64 46 98.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry. Please note that interviews will be held on an ongoing basis.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://global.abb/group/en
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där ABB AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8051857