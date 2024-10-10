Material Compliance Sourcing Specialist
2024-10-10
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
We're looking for a passionate Material Compliance Sourcing Specialist to Alfa Laval Global Sourcing. You stay updated with everchanging legislative demands and incorporate them directly into activities. Act as a liaison between Compliance Managers, Sourcing, and Suppliers, ensuring clear and effective communication. A major part of the work will be to collect and perform initial verification of Declarations of Conformity (DoCs) from suppliers, ensuring purchased goods adhere to current and future international demands on legislation, classification and other restrictions in relation to products and materials. Coordinate migration testing with external labs.
You will participate in internal compliance forums to discuss, implement and resolve compliance-related matters.
Global Sourcing is responsible for sourcing within Alfa Laval and has its own resources in Europe, China, India, US, and Mexico. The commodity team is responsible for securing a competitive sourcing of Alfa Laval's needs. Your focus will be to actively support sourcing to adhere to material compliance of purchased goods.
You will report to the Global Purchasing Manager for Proprietary Parts (seals, rubber, plastics, fasteners, and transmission), Production Indirect Material and Capex, however this role will cover any type of materials. The position is based in Tumba or Lund, Sweden. Travelling is required and estimated to 20-30 travelling days per year.
Who are you?
You play an active part in ensuring full material compliance of our purchased goods and driving various activities efficiently and persistently, while understanding of the importance of showing respect and considering various internal parameters. Your strong drive for material compliance and interpersonal skills enables you to gain results, cooperating and building trustful relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
What you know
We expect you to be an engineer with strong drive for compliance. You hold a university degree and are well structured and organized. Experience from material compliance within a Sourcing environment and knowledge from Hygienic and other legislative demands are a must. Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential as it is our primary business language.
What's in it for you
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value.
About Alfa Laval in Tumba
Alfa Laval, currently located in the southern part of Stockholm in Tumba, is set to relocate during Spring 2025 to Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. Alfa Laval is shaping a vibrant and dynamic workplace that aims to inspire both existing and future employees. Additionally, this new site will provide an exceptional experience for employees, customers, and visitors.
The focus at the new location will be on people, with modern offices and a digital workplace designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art high-tech lab dedicated to developing and testing products related to high-speed separation and emerging technologies.
For further information please contact:
Terje Klyver, Global Purchasing Manager, +46 708 20 55 66
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union Information, please contact:
Bodil Arvidsson, Akademikerföreningen +46 730 696 143
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen +46 709 366 985
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna +46 709 787 364
Please send your application no later than October 30th, 2024. Selection and interviews will be ongoing continuously.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment game.
