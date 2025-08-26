Master thesis: optimizing billet quality through casting powder composition
"Taking your first steps into working life should feel both exciting and meaningful - and that's exactly what we aim to offer at Ovako.
As one of Sweden's Career Companies 2025, we're proud to provide a workplace where you can grow, take on challenges, and feel that you're making a real impact. Here, innovation and people come together to shape the future."
• Phetra Ericsson, EVP Group HR, Com & EHS, Ovako
Casting peritectic steel grades continuously is a complex challenge. The formation of the initial solid shell inside the mold is crucial to producing high-quality billets. A key factor in this process is choosing the right mold powder to optimize heat transfer between the billet and the mold. At Ovako's steel plant in Smedjebacken, this master thesis gives you the opportunity to investigate how different mold powder compositions affect the quality of continuously cast billets of peritectic steel grades.
A thesis for those who want to understand how casting conditions impact steel quality
The continuous casting process for peritectic steels is sensitive to the interaction between the mold powder and the billet surface. The powder affects heat transfer, lubrication, and the formation of the solid shell - all of which determine billet integrity and defect levels. Your work will involve analyzing different powder compositions and evaluating their effect on billet quality, helping Ovako improve casting outcomes and reduce defects in the rolled product.
In this master thesis, you'll collaborate closely with Ovako's experts at the steelworks. You'll apply metallurgical testing methods including macro-etching and sulfur print examinations, along with SEM (scanning electron microscopy) to characterize the microstructure and assess the effects of mold powder on billets.
The outcome? Valuable insights and a clear recommendation on optimal mold powder composition for casting peritectic steel grades - contributing directly to enhanced product quality and process reliability.
Why choose Ovako?
This thesis is for the curious and driven student who wants to gain hands-on experience in materials science and process optimization within the steel industry. You'll be based in Smedjebacken, Sweden, working alongside a skilled team dedicated to innovation and continuous improvement.
At Ovako, we are committed to doing what's right - for our customers, our materials, and our future. If you want to contribute to making steel production smarter and more sustainable, we'd love to hear from you.
Information & terms
Compensation and support
We offer compensation per academic credit and can provide access to all necessary equipment and facilities during the thesis period.
Recruitment process
Selection is ongoing. You will meet potential supervisors and other relevant stakeholders as part of the process, which includes interviews and reference checks.
About Ovako
At Ovako, we specialize in clean, high quality engineering steel tailored to the needs of customers in the bearing, transport, and manufacturing sectors. Our high-quality steel, based on 97% recycled steel, not only ensures lightweight and resilient products but also enables more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. With 2600 dedicated employees and a global presence spanning over 30 countries, along with approximately EUR 1.1 billion in sales, Ovako, a subsidiary of Sanyo Special Steel and a proud member of Nippon Steel Corporation, stands at the forefront of the steel industry. Our purpose is clear: Together we create steel for a decarbonized society. Discover more about our innovative solutions at http://www.ovako.com/, http://www.sanyo-steel.co.jp/,
and http://www.nipponsteel.com/ Ersättning
