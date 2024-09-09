Master Thesis: Emission-Free Manganese Alloying (two students)
2024-09-09
We want to be more! The research institute Swerim conducts needs-based industrial research and development concerning metals and their route from raw material to finished product. Swerim has 200 co-workers in two locations in Sweden - Luleå and Stockholm. Our vision is a fossil-free and circular industry.
Job Description
The automotive company Polestar has the ambition to deliver a car made by materials produced with net-zero emissions by the year 2030. SSAB is expected to deliver special steels based on fossil-free iron using the HYBRIT technology, but for the whole steel production to be completely emission-free, it is also required that materials such as alloying elements are produced emission free. Manganese is the alloying element responsible for the largest CO2 emissions at SSAB. Manganese ore is today reduced with metallurgical coal, which generates large CO2 emissions.
In this project, we want to conduct a feasibility study to evaluate the possibility to manufacture a suitable raw material for manganese alloying using emission-free methods. The project will be divided into two parts, namely (1) Hydrogen assisted reduction of manganese ore, and (2) The dissolution of manganese into molten iron. Two master students will be employed at Swerim, who will work on each part of the project, covering the whole value chain from manganese ore to dissolved manganese in iron.
The project is in cooperation with Polestar and SSAB. The students will be part of a team in Swerim that works closely together, including daily discussions about both experimental setup development and interpretation of results. Representatives from the companies will also have active roles in the work and will contribute with research questions relevant to the activities.
Objectives and learning outcome
• Learn how to plan and conduct high temperature experiments
• Analyze and interpret experimental results based on a theoretical basis
• Learn to organize and write a research report
Qualifications
Master student in materials science, chemistry engineering, or similar field. It is qualified to start master thesis project.
Project time
The project is intended for a master thesis (30hp). The work will be initiated in the beginning of 2025.
Further information
This project is intended to be performed at Swerim in Stockholm. Swerim rewards the student with 50 000 SEK for an approved master thesis (30hp).
Contacts
You are welcome to contact Johan Martinsson, johan.martinsson@swerim.se
, if you have any questions about the project.
Application
Latest date for application is 2024-12-01. You will receive a confirmation that Swerim has received your application. Please note that we fill the position as soon as we find a suitable applicant, which means we can fill the position before the deadline.
