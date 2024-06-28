Master Scheduler (fixed term)
2024-06-28
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Join the Supply Planning team at Processing Solutions & Equipment as a Master Scheduler! In this position, you play an important role in synchronizing our equipment supply chains. The team is based in Sweden, Italy, and China and you will work closely with global colleagues to provide cost-effective, high-quality solutions to our clients. You make critical decisions daily and balance this with long-term goals, supported by a knowledgeable team with a strong continuous improvement mindset. In this role, you will prioritize customer needs while fostering collaboration and decisive action in a diverse, global environment. This fixed-term (maternity cover) position in Lund, Sweden allows you to shape our evolving operations. Are you ready to join us on this journey?
What you will do
Translate short term demand into capacity requirements for Production Plants and suppliers
Define and communicate the production pace for FM (Filling Machine) and DE (Downstream Equipment) Supply Chains
Synchronize Master Productions Schedules with internal and external stakeholders
Support NPI (New Product Introduction) in the Supply Chain Ramp-up phase
Prepare Supply Chain planning master data for scheduling and capacity setting
Be accountable for supply reliability and committed lead times for the products under your responsibility
Contribute to the monthly Sales & Operations Planning cycle
Continuously improve way of working by applying World Class Manufacturing and Lean practices
We believe you have
To be successful in this position you have good, clear, and concise verbal and written communication skills. You are well organized and accurate with an excellent attention to detail. For this position we expect you to be working independently as well as a part of a team. You are customer-oriented, with a positive attitude. You have the capacity to make things happen in the organization by taking the initiative and drive them to completion. Interacting with others comes naturally to you in your daily work.
A University degree in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Economics and Engineering or similar
Good knowledge of capacity planning, supply chain planning and order planning
Excellent English knowledge both spoken and written and good command of Microsoft Office tools (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook)
Practical experience from different roles related to Supply Chain Planning
Good knowledge of SAP R/3 planning modules or other planning tools (MRP, MRP II, Advance Scheduling) is highly recommended
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 12th of July.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Andrea Vecserek at +36304125581.
To know more about the position contact the hiring manager, Michael Eriksson Hultberg at +46733361861.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
