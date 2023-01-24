Master Data Specialist to our client in Gothenburg
Adecco Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Adecco is looking for a Master Data Specialist to join a global company in Gothenburg! Are you looking for an opportunity that will allow you to "pave the road" for improved Master Data processes? Do you want to make an impact on the Product Data of a global company? Do you want to do it in a friendly, high performing environment? If this sounds interesting we recommend you to continue reading below!
About the role
The Master Data Hub is accountable for the delivery of high quality master data to the company 's internal processes and external partners for all their articles. The Master Data Specialist role is a vital function for product data management and to be successful in this role you need to have a combination of skills that include good understanding of information systems and supply chain.
The employee will be dedicated to take full responsibility and manage a part of the article assortment, but as part of the team the work duties and responsibilities will be shifting at times to meet their common goals.
Your responsibilties
• Create, amend and managing Master Data for Europe.
• Collaborate with Master Data teams across Europe and America.
• Review and respond to inquiries related to Master Data, taking a decision or escalating issues, concerns or risks as appropriate
• Support and co-operate with Business Data Users and other stakeholders on request
• Report system incidents and drive system improvements, represent operations in system change activities.
• Contribute to projects and initiatives related to relevant master data.
About you
To be successful in this role we believe that you enjoy the interaction with colleagues and stakeholders. As a person you are Team oriented and service minded with great communication skills. To succeed in this role you have a methodical, analytical and detailed work behavior. We believe you are Self-driven and goal focused individual with problem solving skills and a can-do attitude.
Qualifications
• A university degree within supply chain or system profile or equivalent within relevant work experience
• A few years of industry experience: information systems/supply chain/customer service
• Strong knowledge of SAP, Excel and Master Data Management
• High proficiency in English
• Technical writing and end-user documentation skills
About the assignment
The assignment starts as soon as possible and last for one year, with a possibility of extension.
Contacts
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Elsa Tidblom at Elsa.Tidblom@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Master data, Excel, SAP, Master Data coordinator, supply chain Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-35322". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Elsa Tidblom elsa.tidblom@adecco.se Jobbnummer
7376011