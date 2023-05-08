Master Data Specialist
2023-05-08
The global trade situation is in constant change which is one driver to keep our eyes and ears open to the world around us. We work to secure compliance towards customs legislation and prepare for the use of free-trade agreements. We have a global coverage for the Volvo Group.
The Master Data team is responsible to set customs classifications and secure eligibility to use free-trade agreements for all Volvo Group products and components. We work closely with all countries in the EMEA region and secure that correct master data is present when needed. We handle vast amounts of data and data analytics skills are important for all our team members. Correct master data is critical, and it is used for several purposes such as customs declarations, origin calculations and reporting substances of concern. The need for master data services is steadily increasing which means we are challenged to change and adopt new ways of working in order to meet the future needs.
You will be part of an open, friendly and skilled team consisting of passionate people. Knowledge sharing and openness are key characteristics in our team.
We now need to strengthen our team with a key player, a Master Data Specialist.
Key Responsibilities as Master Data Specialist
The main responsibility in this role is to secure that import and export of products and components comply with regulations, spanning from high level compliance requirements to specific technical evaluations and issues in the supply chain. The role has an immediate focus on managing proofs of origin, but we work to develop people to support each other in the team in all our competence areas.
Responsibilities
Manage the solicitation process, collecting proof of origin from external and internal suppliers
Work with Volvo Group business areas and suppliers to obtain product data, documents, and material information
Performing internal audits
Active in continuous improvement related activities for the team
Assist in maintaining policies and procedures for compliance
Contribute to the collaborative team spirit and coach team members
Who are you?
You preferably have a few years' experience from working with master data or data analysis to understand business information. Experience from engineering or logistics is considered a merit. Part of the job is to understand and interpret regulations and also being able to explain them to others. For this position it is valuable to be able to see both holistically and dive into details when needed.
We are looking for a person who is a skilled communicator, who enjoys networking and feel confident and comfortable being a spokesperson.
You have a university degree in a relevant field or are able to demonstrate similar competence level built from experience.
Proficiency in English is required, both verbally and written.
This is a great opportunity to develop in a unique role, please give me a call if you are curious to know more!
