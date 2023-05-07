Massageterapeut / massör
2023-05-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Spa Boutique is a small and exclusive spa in Östermalm in Stockholm. We are located in a four star hotel and offer massage treatments to our clients. Our clients are locals, visitors to Stockholm and hotel guests, who are willing to pay a good price for a good massage and good service.
We are looking for a good and skilled massage therapist, who can work for us on Saturdays, full day. There may be opportunities for work more days of the week later.
You need to be a trained and certified massage therapist and you need a working experience of at least 3 years. You should be familiar with and have experience from the most common massage techniques, including hot stone. We do not offer thai massage.
Your language skills are basic English and preferably also basic Swedish.
You either have your own company and invoice us for your work with us, or you become an employee of Spa Boutique. Both work for us.
You can read more about us on http://spaboutique.se
If this can be of interest for you, please send your application and your resumé (CV) to info@spaboutique.se
before May 20. Tell us more about yourself and why you want this job. You can write in Swedish, English or Thai (we read that too).
We will let you know soonest possible if we will meet for an interview. The interview can be held in Swedish or in English. You decide.
We look forward to your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
E-post: info@spaboutique.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556646-8319), http://spaboutique.bokamera.se
Nybrogatan 53
)
114 40 STOCKHOLM
Spa Boutique@Mornington
7745211