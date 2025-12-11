Marketing Specialist
Deiv Calviz AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2025-12-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Deiv Calviz AB i Malmö
Are you an expert in digital marketing, a hard worker and a strategic thinker? Are you adept in analyzing the market, creating plans and executing marketing strategies fit for the needs of the company to help achieve its business goals? If you said yes to these questions, you may be the Marketing Specialist we are looking for!
Deiv Calviz AB is currently looking to hire an expert Marketing Specialist to help expand the company's online portfolio, secure new clients and establish a better online presence.
About the role
As our Marketing Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and driving key marketing and business objectives for Deiv Calviz AB. This includes the following responsibilities:
Responsibilities
Learn and understand the business, provide an analysis on what it needs to achieve its goals:expanding client base, drive sales towards the e-shop and establish a stronger presence online.
Determine key points to improve on the company's existing website and social media presence to attract potential clients to work with Deiv Calviz AB (B2B) and to increase sales on the company's online shop (B2C)
Develop marketing strategies online to increase engagement on the company's website and social media accounts such as Artstation, LinkedIn or Instagram.
Create ads on social media platforms such as Instagram to increase site visits, generate leads and increase potential sales on the company's e-shop.
Collaborate with the team in developing marketing materials to be used on the company's official website and social media.
Research and identify potential clients to expand our network.
Craft content to be used as blog posts on the official website or content for social media.
Required Qualifications
Degree in Communication, Digital Marketing or similar.
Able to use Adobe Photoshop, Canva or similar programs in creating content for ads or for the website.
Able to work with Wordpress or other CRM platforms.
Experience in Copywriting, Content Creation and production.
Excellent communication skills, planning, strategizing and executing plans in a timely manner.
Able to work remotely with minimal instruction.
About Deiv Calviz AB
David Villegas, also known as Deiv Calviz, is a concept artist and illustrator for games, animation and interactive media. Based in Malmö, Sweden, he launched his business Deiv Calviz AB in (2021) and has since worked with internationally recognized titles in the gaming industry including The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, Sims 4, Dance Central 3, Fifa Street, Mobile Legends, and most recently League of Legends. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-10
E-post: apply@deivcalviz.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deiv Calviz AB
(org.nr 559301-6966) Jobbnummer
9640484