Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the roleAre you a B2B marketer on the rise looking to drive impactful campaigns at an innovative tech company? Do you have exceptional organizational and communication skills? Do you want to join a small, growing marketing team with ongoing opportunities for professional growth? If you also pay meticulous attention to detail, we have an exciting role for you as a Marketing Project Manager at our rapidly expanding B2B SaaS scale-up.This role requires a unique blend of creativity and execution. We are looking for a newly graduate with a few years of experience, who ismotivated, determined, and comfortable taking initiative to drive measurable results. You are a self-starter with strong organizational skills and an adaptable mindset who thrives in a fast-paced environment.
ResponsibilitiesAs a Marketing Project Manager, you will generate new business opportunities through a diverse range of initiatives. You will be responsible for managing our presence at major industry events and trade shows worldwide, developing Xensam's own event and webinar program, and coordinating digital lead generation campaigns. Working closely with sales and other key stakeholders, you will report directly to the CMO on ROI and optimization strategies, and work to ensure that our campaigns are driving results for the business.
Project Management: Serve as the primary project manager for marketing initiatives, ensuring all campaigns are executed on time and within budget while maintaining a laser focus on quality and outcomes.
Event Management: Drive lead generation through event management and participation in tradeshows, planning every detail to maximize exposure and lead capture opportunities.
Webinar Management: Plan and execute engaging webinars that showcase our product offerings, and industry expertise, leveraging data insights to enhance delivery.
Campaign Management: Design and implement multi-touch marketing campaigns in various channels with a data-driven approach, tracking key metrics and adjusting tactics to maximize ROI.Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or related field.
1-3 years of proven experience in B2B marketing roles, with a track record of extraordinary project management and meticulous attention to detail.
Demonstrated expertise in event management, and webinar organization.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners.
Proficiency in marketing automation platforms (preferably Hubspot), and analytics tools, with a keen ability to derive actionable insights from data.
European languages are an advantage.
Good communication skills in fluent English and Swedish.
What we offer
A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
A generous work culture with free access to beverages & snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, shuffleboard, and other games etc.
If sales targets are met, an annual destination trip awaits all employees
Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We foster a rebellious spirit, promoting freedom within responsibilities and encouraging initiative.
HUMANE Our team promotes a caring, inclusive environment where diversity is valued, and individuals are respected and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Join us on our journey to revolutionize the SaaS industry. If you're ready to lead with determination and meticulous attention to detail, we want to hear from you! Apply now to become our next Marketing Project Manager! Ersättning
