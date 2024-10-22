Marketing & Growth Intern
2024-10-22
Job Description
As part of Singular Society's growth journey ahead we are now looking for a hands-on marketing & growth intern with a growth mindset to help create awareness and preference for the Singular brand and assortment globally. As a marketing intern at Singular Society, you will assist on all things related to the execution of our commercial calendar together with our internal team and external partners. You will belong to our Growth Team, reporting to the Marketing Manager and the Growth Lead.
Main tasks & responsibilities:
Administer product orders for photo shoots
Participate on set during photo shoots and support with product coordination
Administer product orders for PR purposes (events, seeding, gifting press and influencers)
PR event preparations
Coordination of press kits, connecting finalized campaign material to specific product IDs
Organize content and edit + post social media posts (coordinating copy, visual assets such as image/video and product tags in each post)
Qualifications
As a person we believe that you are social with an energetic and positive approach, eager to learn about the retail industry and the world of marketing. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and are constantly looking for opportunities to develop. Furthermore, we believe that you are a great collaborator and a team player. And of course, passionate about the Singular brand and assortment.
Additionally, we see that you have:
Enrolled at a Bachelor study in the field of Business Administration, Marketing, Communication or similar. The internship must be a part of a university program or program at Arbetsförmedlingen.
Great at multi-tasking and pays attention to details.
Comfortable working with the Office Package (e.g. Word, Excel.)
Familiarity with Canva, Klaviyo and Shopify is beneficial.
Meriting if skilled in editing programs and some graphic design.
Fluent in English.
Additional Information
If you feel like this is your next challenge, please upload your CV (in English) as soon as possible but no later than October 31st 2024.
Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
This is an upaid, full-time position located at our Head Office in Stockholm. We are looking for someone to start in in the beginning of January 2025 (preferably Tuesday the 7th of January 2025) and stay until June 2025.
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
Singular Society is a membership-based brand that offers an alternative to traditional retail. We offer a carefully curated range of responsibly made high-quality home and wardrobe essentials, at the price they cost to make. Always with a timeless design, responsible production and quality that stands the test of time. Learn more about Singular Society here. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
