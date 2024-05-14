Marketing Manager to a Growing IT-Consultant Company
2024-05-14
Did you know that we are looking for adata-driven Marketing Manager to plan, coordinate, implement and oversee various B2B marketing campaigns?
You must have, as you did find this job ad. Now that we (hopefully)have established a connection with you by speaking in "you" language let's get into the reason you are here; to find out more about the position and get a sense of our culture.Hope we can live up to that.
You will work from our newly decorated office in Stockholm and report to the Head of Marketing in Sweden, Caroline Oldenburg.
Role....As a Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for campaigns and other marketing activities from planning to execution in the local market - towards both potential and existing customers. You will also becollaborating onlocal employer branding/recruitment activities (following the marketing strategy). You'll be engaged in segmentation and audience research, incorporating these insights into your campaign planning. Utilize gathered insights-such as audience research through client interviews, sales discussions, and expert inputs-to enhance your market understanding. This, in turn, contributes to the creation of effective communication strategies, including messaging frameworks and optimal media channels.
Your role involves close collaboration with content writers, designers, talent acquisition partners, and the digital team. You'll actively monitor and assess campaigns, measuring marketing's contribution to the specified campaign objectives.
Additionally, you'll forge a strong partnership with the sales teams, ensuring alignment on defined objectives for the campaign and clarifying responsibilities during the execution phase.
and responsibilities.
Create compelling campaigns for increased awareness, engagement, and demand, seamlessly guiding potential customers to solutions or cross-selling opportunities.
Develop tailored industry strategies, manage relationships with publications and third parties, and collaborate with the digital team on LinkedIn and Google advertising.
Optimize marketing for positive business impact, propose innovative programs, and organize impactful events for a positive customer experience.
Analyze campaign metrics, define KPIs, and recommend improvements. Implement A/B testing for enhanced productivity, conversion rates, and sales growth.
What we can offer youWe have an exciting journey ahead of us and you will get to be involved and have the opportunity to participate in exciting local projects and be a part of our globalmarketing community. Our culture is imbued with collaboration, curiosity, building trust and delivering the best value to our customers - and having fun along the way!
In addition to a workplace with a high employee satisfaction (ENPS), we offer, among other things: 30 days' vacation, a wellness allowance of SEK 4,000/year, private pension insurance corresponding to ITP1 and healthcare insurance.
Who are you?You have worked as a marketing manager within B2B companies. It would be great if you have experience within IT consultancy or startup tech environments. Alternatively, you have worked at an advertising agency or similar as a marketing consultant, advising B2B clients, preferably in the IT/Tech sector.
You have a proven track record in strategic marketing campaign planning, focusing on well-defined objectives. Your expertise lies in B2B marketing tactics, incorporating audience research into campaigns, and adeptly monitoring and testing activities for optimal results.
Must-haves Proven experience in creating B2B demand generation campaigns
A minimum of 3-5 years of related marketing industry experience:ideally within B2B enterprise and/or in the tech space
Excellent project management and communications skills
Fluent Swedish and English writing skills
Nice to have Previous experience in one of our focus industries: Manufacturing, Life Science, Food, Retail and Distribution.
Previous experience working with abigger marketing team placed in different markets.
Experience proficiency with marketing automation tools (HubSpot) and CRM systems
A certain understanding or knowledge of LinkedIn, google advertisement and Search Engine Optimization
Experience in event management
This position is both strategic and analytical and will require a motivated and results-driven individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is looking for a long-term career as a marketing professional
You will find this the right fit for you if you are looking for a hands-on position with strong ownership.
Application and next stepsYou can apply with your LinkedIn and/or CV and you don't have to fill in any long questionnaires.
During the process, you will be asked to take a personality(Big5) and logic test. This is to ensure that you as a candidate receive the best possible evaluation of your application.
The process includes two interviews: One phone/Teams interview with the responsible TA-partner, and then you will meet the hiring manager Caroline and potentially her manager Sally. We will also have a smaller campaign case and some shorter call with the team.
Work @ ColumbusCheck out our Insta feed to get a sense of what it's like to work with us through our colleagues.Click on the link to go to ourInstagram account.
Completely unfiltered, we have collected reviews from current and former colleagues.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Columbus Sweden AB
(org.nr 556817-7124), https://www.columbusglobal.com Arbetsplats
Columbus Kontakt
Alexander Tonelli alexander.tonelli@columbusglobal.com +46702186226 Jobbnummer
8678431