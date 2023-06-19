Marketing Manager for a client in Stockholm
Our client who works in the banking section, is looking for a Marketing manager for the clients SME (Small and medium-sized enterprises) in the area B2B. In this role your responsibility will be the B2B marketing plans, request and budget. You will also be responsible for securing stakeholder management to align teams and competences supporting the same goals. They are looking for a consultant who is self-driven and can work independently.
Job assignments:
• Overall management of the customers marketing activities and secure alignment with business goals
• Initiate, plan, execute and follow up marketing activities to support long- and short-term goals.
Requirements:
• Good communication skills
• Ability to navigate and connect with stakeholders and competences in virtual teams.
• Good business perception, products, services within the SME/B2B segment for Banking and Financial services and products
• Experience as a Marketing Manager from Bank/Finance and Swedish SME/B2B
• Fluent in both Swedish and English, both in written and spoken
Start: 2023-08-21
End: 2023-12-31
Deadline: 2023-06-21
Location: Stockholm
